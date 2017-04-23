TORONTO -

The Maple Leafs kids were more than all right during the 2016-17 season.

Exhilarating, excellent, exciting — but, in the end, not quite strong enough to take the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals to seven games in the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Caps won 2-1 in overtime on Sunday night at the Air Canada Centre, taking the best-of-seven series 4-2, and will meet Sidney Crosby and the rest of the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round.

The winning goal was provided by Marcus Johansson, who scored at 6:31 of the extra period. Johansson slipped the puck past goalie Frederik Andersen after Justin Williams got the puck to the net.

It was the fifth time in the series that the Leafs and Caps required overtime to determine a winner. That tied an NHL record for one series, done twice previously.

The Leafs fell to 6-16 in team history in Game 6 when they had been trailing 3-2 in a series.

The Caps improved to 7-8 in Game 6 when ahead 3-2.

Fans cheered as the clubs took part in the traditional post-game handshake, and then roared as the Leafs gave one last stick salute.

The Leafs surprised many in the hockey world, making the playoffs after finishing dead-last in 2015-16.

We know this much is clear now: The Leafs are well on the way to being a team that competes in the playoffs for years to come.

The losing days are over.

Auston Matthews scored for the fourth consecutive game to give the Leafs a 1-0 lead at 7:45 of the third period.

The Matthews goal had more than a bit of luck involved, but it took the 19-year-old’s skill to ensure the Leafs opened the scoring.

Morgan Rielly’s dump into the Capitals’ end hit a stanchion and the puck bounced to the front of the net, where Matthews gathered it and lifted it over the glove of Caps goalie Braden Holtby. The closest Capital was Evgeny Kuznetsov, but he could not recover in time to thwart the Leafs forward.

Naturally, Andersen, terrific all night, slammed the door on the Caps soon after when he snared a shot by T.J. Oshie. The place, as they say, went crazy.

The euphoria didn’t last.

At 12:51, Johansson’s shot squeezed through Andersen and fell over the goal line to bring the Caps even. Andersen had stopped the previous 27 Washington shots on goal.

The first prime scoring chance of the third period came from Caps forward Andre Burakovsky, who could only shake his head in frustration after his shot from the slot was gloved by Andersen.

Not long after, Andersen calmly slid across his crease to deny Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin.

Through the first 40 minutes, Andersen was the game’s first star, though he was not as busy as Braden Holtby, who stopped all 28 shots he saw to that point.

Andersen made 21 saves in the first two periods, and more than a handful were from point-blank range.

When Andersen spread out to stop Game 5 overtime hero Justin Williams midway through the second period, fans rose for a standing ovation and waved their 001 towels in appreciation.

Also among Andersen’s victims in the second period: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Andre Burakovsky and Nate Schmidt.

The Leafs killed off a William Nylander penalty in the second, with puck hounding by Kasperi Kapanen the highlight.

Toronto’s best chance of the period came when Jake Gardiner blasted a one-timer from the point off the crossbar after a pass from Nazem Kadri.

Holtby had to be quick to get a pad on a Tyler Bozak shot.

And the Kadri/Ovechkin battle remained a fine piece of playoff entertainment. The two got tangled in the corner deep in the Leafs end, with Ovechkin standing up and shedding Kadri, who was draped over the Capitals captain’s back.

Earlier, Kadri rammed Ovechkin into the end boards. This time, Ovechkin got up and skated away.

Ovechkin had four of the Caps’ 10 shots on goal in the first period.

Holtby had a shaky moment in the opening 20 minutes when a harmless shot by Nikita Zaitsev went between his legs and out the other side of the crease.

Many in the crowd of 19,780 didn’t let Holtby forget, mocking him with sarcastic cheers on the next few routine saves.

Mitch Marner had spoken in the morning of remembering what made him successful during the regular season, but there he was offering something new when he bowled over the much bigger Tom Wilson with a check early in the game.

tkoshan@postmedia.com

twitter.com/koshtorontosun