Library puts seniors in touch with their iPads

The world is becoming a more tech-savvy place, with even children as young as six regularly using iPads and smartphones.

That’s why Welland Public Library has been running iPads for Seniors, a five-week program designed to make seniors more comfortable using the devices.

The program which has just competed its second week’s session has been ongoing for a couple of years. Classes range in size from four to 10 people.

With only four hours of teaching time, participants learn a lot, organizers say.

“It’s laid out so that every week the important set of skills and basics on the iPad are taught and demoed,” says Cindy Van Kralingen, the library’s information associate. “We have our students practice and are then sent home with valuable handouts that they can use and review on their own.”

The first week of the program is spent developing basic skills to navigate on an iPad; Week 2 touches upon use of Siri (the device’s program that operates as an intelligent personal assistant) and downloading apps; Week 3 teaches participants how to use the camera as well as how to edit photos; weeks 4 and 5 will teach them how to use valuable library sources.

Some students might miss a week, like Mary Churchill, a Fonthill resident, who missed the first class. But with one-on-one help,she has been able to catch up just a half-hour into class.

“One of the benefits of the small classes is that we are able to spend a little time with each person and help them catch up to speed,” says Van Kralingen. “We are more than willing to help everybody catch up.”

Daphne Walker, also of Fonthill, has had her iPad for a couple of weeks and already has learned a lot from the program.

“I think this (iPad for seniors) is great because the numbers are small and the (staff) really know their stuff,” says Walker. “You don’t feel stupid asking a question, whereas if you go to something where people are highly accomplished they really wouldn’t want to ask something.”

Irene Arsenault of Welland has learned many things from the program, and has also had the assistance of her family.

“My son-in-law is with IT,. He set my iPad up for me, gave me some instructions on how to use it, but they live out of town,” says Arsenault. “So sometimes when I have questions it’s not doable. So this program is very helpful.”

The library has also started a program called Androids for Adults, catering to seniors who own tablets.

The library now has resources to stream movies, television shows and audio books. Patrons can download magazines and five songs a week, all for free.