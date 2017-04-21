A new Brock University football league will help teach six- to 15-year-olds the X’s and O’s

of the game, without having to endure the big hits that can go with putting the theory into practice.

The Brock Sports Youth Flag Football League will run Mondays and Wednesday from

May 29 to Aug. 9. All games will be played on the artificial-turf Alumni Field at the St. Catharines university.

Part of the CFL Flag initiative, the co-ed league is designed to provide a fun environment

for youth who have never played the game, as well as those who would like to continue playing

under flag football rules.

“Brock has decided to run a youth flag football league because there are no other

leagues in the region,” said Megan Locker, the university’s intramural and PALS (Positive Active Living for Students) co-ordinator.

“It is also another way to introduce kids to Brock University and all it has to

offer.”

Neil Lumsden, Brock athletic director and a member of the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, said the university is “thrilled to partner with the CFL.”

“Their mandate matches our plan to extend our reach into the community and develop youth leagues,” said Lumsden, who won the Grey Cup three times as a fullback with the Edmonton Eskimos and one as the general manager of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“We have a great platform to build sport in the Niagara region

and, with the CFL at our side, flag football is a tremendous place to start.”

The league will include one practice and one game each week between 6 and 8 p.m.

on Mondays and Wednesday. There won’t be games nor practices on July 3 or Aug. 7).

Cost is $125 per player and parking during league times is included in the price.

Volunteer coaches and assistant coaches are needed. Coaches will

be provided with training, as well as the equipment needed to run the practices

and games.

For more information on volunteering or registratopm, contact Megan Locker at mlocker@brocku.ca.