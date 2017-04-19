Council dissolves WRCC

Welland Recreational Canal Corp. is no more.



In a recorded vote, council voted 8-4 in favour of dissolving the organization at its meeting Tuesday.



“It’s about time we move forward, get past this and start running events on the canal,” said Ward 1 Coun. Mary Ann Grimaldi. “I’m so tired of fighting over the WRCC in this council chamber.”



Dissolving WRCC came out of a report from CAO Gary Long. In that report, Long recommended merging WRCC management, programming and day-to-day operations with the city.



It recommended those responsibilities be carried out by city staff, who will report to the city’s corporate leadership team, and that governance and oversight return to city council. It also recommended the city terminate a licence agreement between the city and WRCC; that a charitable canal foundation be established to raise funds from the public and apply for government grants; and that a canal advisory board be established to provide advice and recommendations to council.



Ward 2 Coun. David McLeod questioned Long’s report.



“I really don’t know where to start with this. We have a four-page document that suggests we dissolve the WRCC and I am confused as to how we got here. In two public meetings we had, we did not have this approach,” said McLeod.



Ward 1 Coun. Mark Carl also wondered how Long came to the conclusion that dissolving WRCC was the best idea.



“We had the public meetings, and I remember a great deal of discussion around the hybrid model and status quo,” said Carl, who was not in support of the recommendation. “How did we get to dissolution?”



Long told council the city’s corporate leadership team, which worked with an interim WRCC board, reflected on the lpast 16 months of operation and what worked and didn’t work, and felt moving forward with the dissolution of WRCC made sense.



He said the creation of an advisory board will address the community wanting to remain involved, and he believes transparency and accountability issues would be addresses when the city takes over operations.



Ward 4 Coun. Pat Chiocchio said the interim board kept council informed of all WRCC activities over the past year, and saw improved transparency and accountability.



“The public and council were involved in decisions … and we saw a surplus of money in 2016. I think we’ve set ourselves up well moving forward, especially with rowing championships coming in 2017 and 2018.



“I think (city) staff has done a remarkable job and I support the recommendation,” said Chiocchio.



McLeod spoke of the former WRCC board members who worked hard to deliver community benefits, and met those results.



“They were here quarterly and we pummelled them … they were independently audited. We saw how they operated things. Now, there’s a potential for no disclosure … not seeing what it’s going to cost taxpayers,” said McLeod, who wanted more information on the move.



He said former WRCC board members were primarily professional individuals in the community, people who provided guidance, support and entrepreneurial spirit that helped drive the corporation and bring it to where it is today.



“If they’re not there, in the future where will that leadership come from?”



Long said dissolving WRCC and merging it with the city will lead to a more integrated and strategic approach to running the waterway and the events that place.



“We feel there will be a lot more opportunities for the city and council to capitalize on, market the flatwater centre and bring more events to the canal. We’re very excited about the consolidation,” Long said.



McLeod and other councillors questioned the ability for the city to bring in grant money under the new advisory board and charitable status that will be sought.



Long said the city will be able to apply for both federal and provincial grants, and added there will be partnerships with other groups that can apply for funding to host events. He told Carl that Revenue Canada would be receptive to a charitable foundation.



Carl questioned why there was no budget set in Long’s report or number of city employees who may work on the waterway. He was also concerned over the day-to-day operations and whether a whole new city department would need to be created.



“Our staff have prepared budgets, but they speak to personnel changes that we don’t want to make public until further discussions take place,” said Long, whose report said work would be split between various departments. “As CAO, I can tell you we have taken everything into account.”



Long said his recommendation was just formalizing everything that has been going on for the past 16 months.



Ward 3 Coun. John Chiocchio said WRCC and Welland International Flatwater Centre should be run under the City of Welland flag, with direction from city staff and council.



“It’s time to put a pitchfork in this,” he said.



Ward 5 Coun. Rocky Letourneau put an end to the discussion by calling the question and asking for a recorded vote on Long’s recommendation.



That stopped Ward 6 Coun. Jim Larouche, who was next on the list to speak to the issue.



Councillors tried to raise points of privilege to allow for more discussion, but were shut down by Mayor Frank Campion, who said council rules had to be followed.



How they voted

Yes: Rocky Letourneau, Pat Chiocchio, Mary Ann Grimaldi, Bonnie Fokkens, John Mastroianni, Leo Van Vliet, Frank Campion, John Chiocchio

No: Jim Larouche, Michael Petrachenko, Mark Carl, David McLeod

Absent: Tony Dimarco



Timeline

1973: Welland Canal rerouted from downtown core to east side of city, leaving 12 kilometres of waterway unused.

1997: After 24 years, the federal government deeded the ‘canal lands’ (approximately 411 acres and 272 acres of water, the area from the northern boundary of the city to the ‘rail cut’ at Humberstone Road) to the City of Welland along with a $12.3-million ‘maintenance’ fund to care for the lands.

1997: Maintenance of approximately 680 acres began under the city and resided there for a decade.

2007: Welland Recreational Canal Corp. formed with a board of directors, and took on an active role in managing the canal lands, disentangling the operations and the ongoing maintenance from the city.

2015: WRCC's board and executive director quit. The city takes over with interim board and corporate leadership team.

2017: Council votes to dissolve WRCC and turn operation of the recreational canal and flatwater centre to the city.

