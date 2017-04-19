BARKOVICH: Tulips shine in the Rose City

Shhhhh!

Is the City of Welland two-timing its official flower, the aptly-named City of Welland rose?

Egads! Say it ain’t so, Mayor Frank, say it ain’t so! What’s the root of my concern?

The tulip bulb giveaway, a rite-of-spring tradition here in Canada’s Rose City, is just a few weeks away.

In under 90 minutes, thousands of used tulip-bulbs are doled out to hordes of green-thumb Wellanders eager to transplant them in their own flower beds and gardens.

But what about our rose, what attention is thrown its way? Have we ever given even a dozen City of Welland rose bushes away to Welland gardeners?

No! Too bad a promotion couldn’t be dug up to spotlight our city rose and to end this horticultural cold shoulder it appears to be getting. Do we want our rose to become just another shrinking violet?

Of course not!

Are we on track to change our name from Rose City to Little Amsterdam? Will we have to change our motto from Where Rails and Water Meet to Where Roses and Tulips Mingle?

There is more that is adding to the tulip’s growing prestige in the Rose City.

One is this: Canada’s 150th in Welland Committee was successful in receiving a 150th Celebration Garden for Welland.

On its website it is posted: “The Committee submitted an application to the nationwide contest on why Welland should be selected to receive this commemorative 150th Celebration Garden. Cities were selected from British Columbia to the Yukon and Welland, Ontario is proud to be one of the 150 locations along Canada’s Garden Route.”

So, 500 White Hakuun and 500 Red Impression tulip bulbs were planted at the Welland Farmers Market in a 150th Celebration Garden Planting Ceremony last November. This will grow into an awesome display of red and white tulips gracing a key gateway in our downtown.

And something else that has conspiracy theorists arming themselves with pruning scissors: at least two beds in Chippawa Park’s showpiece Joe Mocsan Memorial Rose Garden have been replanted with tulips – not roses! What’s that about?

As for the tulip bulb event, Peter Boyce, manager of parks, planning and maintenance, thinks it goes back to the early or mid-1990s.

It is held in Chippawa Park outside the park maintenance building near the intersection of First Avenue and Fitch Street. This year’s date is likely to be Thursday, May 18. The date in 2016 was Thursday, May 19.

“We need some heat and sun to bring the bulbs along,” Boyce corresponded recently by email.

Each year, the city’s gardeners plant about 10,000 to 15,000 tulip bulbs in display beds in Welland. One such example is the always-charming bed on Niagara Street at Riverbank.

“Not all bulbs get recovered but most do,” according to Boyce about the tucked away bulbs.

Flower colours used include red, white, purple, orange and a striking yellow and red mix, named Flair. Tulip fanciers will no doubt recognize other handles, names like Abba, Merry Christmas, Purple Prince, Cape Town and Monte Orange.

This is a popular gardening event in Welland. Although attendance has been down the past couple years, it is estimated about 300 tulip takers arrive at the park to stand in line waiting for bulb distribution.

One year, out of curiosity, I drove by around 6 a.m. and already some very early arrivals were there waiting.

This, despite the advisory that appears in the newspaper promotional ad: Absolutely no bulbs will be released before 8 a.m.!

Each person is allowed to take home two dozen bulbs in containers they bring with them.

“Some people go through the line twice,” said Boyce.

Boyce thinks Welland is the only community in Niagara that has this tradition.

The city could re-use its bulbs rather than give them away, but in order to assure “a good show” in its high-profile display beds, new bulbs are what’s needed.

Don’t get me wrong – I like this event, follow it year after year. It is a commendable act of goodwill on the part of the city.

Here’s a way we may be able to restore the rose’s wilting self-worth.

Hopefully, city officials will show appreciation to the 150th in Welland Committee for bringing a 150th Celebration Garden to Welland.

What better way to do this than showering the committee with a bouquet or two of City of Welland roses at the big celebration this summer. Then the rose, Queen of the Garden, will reign again!

Say it will be so, Mayor Frank, say it will be so!

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.