ADOPT A PET: Charles and Diana need a palace

By Special to The Standard

Nelson can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)

Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.

For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.

Cats

Rue: domestic shorthair, female, 4½ years old

Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male, adult

Sean: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Nelson: domestic longhair, male, five years old

Simba: domestic medium hair, male, five years old

Quintana Roo (pronounced Quintana Row): domestic shorthair, female, one year old

Bruiser: domestic longhair, male, two years old

Tiger: domestic shorthair, male, one year old

Johnson: domestic shorthair, male, 1½ years old

Bunny: domestic medium hair, female, six years old

Dogs

Bella: male, Labrador retriever mix, five months old

Roger: male, retriever mix, 5½ years old

•••

Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.

For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.

Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC

Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home

Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate

Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat 