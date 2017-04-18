ADOPT A PET: Charles and Diana need a palace
Nelson can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society. (Supplied photo)
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Rue: domestic shorthair, female, 4½ years old
Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male, adult
Sean: domestic shorthair, male, one year old
Nelson: domestic longhair, male, five years old
Simba: domestic medium hair, male, five years old
Quintana Roo (pronounced Quintana Row): domestic shorthair, female, one year old
Bruiser: domestic longhair, male, two years old
Tiger: domestic shorthair, male, one year old
Johnson: domestic shorthair, male, 1½ years old
Bunny: domestic medium hair, female, six years old
Dogs
Bella: male, Labrador retriever mix, five months old
Roger: male, retriever mix, 5½ years old
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very outgoing and companionable but not cuddly, needs a quiet loving home
Mittens: 11 years old, female, short hair, black with white feet, lovely and affectionate
Molly: three years old, female, short hair brown tabby with attitude, needs to be the only cat