Successful visit to Ottawa: Campion

Keeping Welland’s name at the forefront of federal ministries and agencies was one of the reasons Welland Mayor Frank Campion, CAO Gary Long and economic development officer Dan Degazio spent three days in the nation’s capital last week.



The three men met with the office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, office of the Minister of Transportation, office of the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Canada Post, Export Development Canada, and Federation of Canadian Municipalities. Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey accompanied the men one of the visits.



“It was very successful. We learned more about programs available to us and made connections with the proper staff in each of the ministers’ offices. They were appreciative we took the time to go and meet with them, they’ll know who they’re dealing with when we call.”



Making those connections and working with all levels of government has paid off for Welland, the mayor said, adding it worked in the case of attracting GE to the Rose City.



During a meeting with Transport Canada, Campion said one of things the city has been looking at is purchasing land along the Welland Canal for industrial purposes; creating more development-ready lands and adding them to the city’s inventory.



“We talked about working out an arrangement in conjunction with the St. Lawrence Seaway (Management Corp.) to create a logistics centre that includes rail and trucking. A dockage area where ships can tie-up. They seemed very receptive to the concept and it fits in with federal plans of moving goods throughout Canada.”



Those talks also fit in with a meeting the three men had with Export Development Canada in relation to Niagara’s Free Trade Zone.



Niagara was designated a free trade zone by the federal government last year and, said Campion, it makes the area attractive for the movement of goods back and forth across with border with reduced tariffs and duty.



“We were looking to them for more information on it. We’d like to see an office opened in Niagara to give us another tool to use. We could show people how the free trade zone could be used for industry.”



Brownfield redevelopment was on the agenda when the three men met with the Federation of Canadian Municipalities, the agency that advocates municipal needs to the federal government when it comes to federal programs and policies.



“There are several programs we can tap into, and they’re going to get back to us on them.”



Campion said Welland has a lot of abandoned industrial lands, some in the heart of the city, that could be remediated through the FCM programs, or where the city could help assist in the remediation.



Canada Post was also included in the three-day trip, with three meeting with high level staff to talk about the former post office on King Street, just north of Division St.



The building is still owned by the Crown corporation and has been abandoned and boarded up for years.



“It’s a prime part of our downtown core, facing the water and we talked about selling it or transferring it to the city,” he said, adding the city asked for the look of the building to be improved first, and for Canada Post to do something with it, second.





