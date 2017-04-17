Going green at new Port Colborne operations centre

The new Port Colborne operations centre is going green.

Darlene Suddard, environment compliance supervisor with the city, brought a report to city council about green energy options for the new facility. The report was requested by council at a November meeting.

Suddard told councillors Monday night that the facility is already very green because it has been built with items such as LED lights, but the goal is to make it as green as possible by reducing energy consumption and emissions of greenhouse gases.

“In investigating the three different options, net metering came up the best option,” she told council.

Net metering, she explained, will allow the city to reduce its own energy costs by generating its own electricity. The added benefit is in the event it produces more energy than is used up, it would “essentially run the meter backwards” and the city would get a credit on its energy bill.

The report presented to council elaborates that net metering works on renewable energy, such as bioenergy, wind, solar photovoltaic and waterpower with an estimated seven-year payback and 20-year lifespan on the system.

The other two options explored in the report were solar panels without net metering and feed-in-tariff or microFIT programs. Suddard said the microFIT program, which would feed the extra energy generated back into the grid, seems to be coming to an end anyway.

“This (net metering) is just a responsible decision,” she said. “It reduces our electricity and gives us an opportunity to save some energy costs.”

Saving energy costs appeals to Ward 2 Coun. Yvon Doucet, who said citizens would save tax dollars.

After receiving this report, the plan moving forward is for the city to evaluate energy consumption at the new operations centre for a year’s time. In doing that, the city will get a better understanding of just how big of a metering system they’re going to need for the 3,150-square-metre building. At that time, they will also be able to start approaching consultants for installation.

Suddard said doing this was recommended to her by a resident in Niagara-on-the-Lake who operates on a net metering system. She said he told her to be careful with how big of a system the city gets because the goal is to get as much out of it as possible. The wrong size system could mean the city would be producing as much as it uses, for example, thereby not earning any credits.

Ward 4 Coun. Barbara Butters was curious about implementing the system with other city buildings, but Suddard advised taking the year to see how the system operates before trying to take on too much.

Said Doucet, “We’ll probably be the envy of a lot of other areas if we can start doing this with our buildings.”

Chief administrative officer Scott Luey said he will work with staff as well as Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey to determine if there are any grants or other funding options for any part of the project.

The $12.5-million operations centre project on Killaly Street West is set to wrap up shortly, with the keys being turned over to the city sometime in May.

