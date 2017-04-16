Report recommends dissolving WRCC

A report from Welland’s chief administrative officer recommends dissolving the Welland Recreational Canal Corp. (WRCC) and merging management, programming, and day-to-day operations with the city.



Gary Long’s report, to be presented at Tuesday’s council meeting, recommends those responsibilities be carried out by city staff, who will report to the city’s corporate leadership team, and that governance and oversight return to city council.



It also recommends the city terminate a license agreement between the city and WRCC; a charitable Canal Foundation be established to raise funds from the public and apply for government grants; and that a Canal Advisory Board be established to provide advice and recommendations to council.



A Canal Advisory Board, the report says, would consist of two user group members, two community members and one council member. It will have rotating membership and operate as a committee of council.



The separate charitable foundation proposed in the report would require registered charitable status under Canada Revenue Agency, and require its own governance and board of directors.



Long’s report calls for city management, recreation and culture, public works/parks, finance, human resources and corporate communications departments to carry out various WRCC functions.



