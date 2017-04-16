Easter Egg hunt supports children

Steve Dube was pleasantly surprised by the number of parents and children who came out in the rainy weather for Welland Volunteer Fire Company No. 1's 22nd annual Easter Egg Hunt on Merritt Island.



“People brought their umbrellas and everyone seems to be enjoying themselves,” said Dube, Saturday afternoon. “It’s warm out, which is wonderful.”



The annual event, run by volunteer fire companies 1 and 2, usually sees between 800 and 1,000 children come out and grab golf balls on the trail and grassy area of Merritt Island. The golf balls are exchanged for candy. Some special colour golf balls were placed as well, and exchanged for special prizes.



“There’s definitely less people, but if the sun was shining we’d have double. We do have lineups for the food and games, which is good to see.”



Dube said even if it had been a sunny day, the way the Easter Egg hunt is set up makes large crowds manageable. Different age groups set out on the hunt at half-hour intervals throughout the morning and into the afternoon.



“The family event is the biggest one.”



In addition to the hunt, there were fire trucks on display, face painting, a fish pond, a maze, a colouring contest, entertainment, Sparky the Fire Dog, and the Easter Bunny.



The event, said Dube, is all about supporting children.



“All of the proceeds raised go toward Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Niagara. Children come here and spend money with their families and that money goes back to children in the community.”



The event, he said, usually raises around $5,000.



Big Brothers Big Sisters usually send 12 adults to help out at the event, and 50 student volunteers from high schools across Welland help out, too.



“If not for the students, we couldn’t do this. We’re very thankful for all them.”



