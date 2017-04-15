Hunter Bauer is a kid with a need for speed.

The 12-year-old from Chippawa is an up-and-coming star on the dirt track, specializing in flat-track racing, which is considered one of North America’s most traditional motorcycle racing series.

“I love going sideways and shooting up dirt,” the Grade 7 student at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School said.

His journey to the dirt track started when Bauer was five years old and accompanied his father, Bob Bauer, on a drive to Welland County Speedway, then known as Niagara Motorcycle Raceway.

Not long after the two of them went to a bike show.

“I saw this dirt bike and I asked my dad if I could have it,” Hunter said. “After thinking about buying it, he ended up buying it that day and I just went from there.”

“I really loved the sport, so I continued on with it and then that has led me to where I am now.”

The Bauer family has turned Hunter’s hobby into a family event. Parents Bob and Krista have been very supportive of their son’s racing dreams.

“We get to go to the track every weekend as a family,” his dad said. “Hunter and I work on the bikes together and you get to see all the other families.”

“On the track, it’s all business but off the track, it’s friendships, everybody helps each other out in the pits. Someone else in the family gets a bit more nervous than I do when Hunter is racing, though.”

That certain someone would be Krista. She loves to watch her son race, but also understands the danger that comes with flat track racing.

“It’s very nerve-wracking to watch, but there’s always a sigh of relief when the racing’s over for the night,” the mother said. “We go to the track together, we make healthy meals and make sure he is well-nourished with plenty of water in him prior to the race.

“It’s his passion, I’m all for it.”

Flat track racing doesn’t run in the Bauer family, as neither of his parents ever competed on the dirt track. Hunter picked it up himself and in the process has waved many checkered flags on his way around the track in victory laps.

“That first dirt bike we bought him he got onto it and just took off,” Bob Bauer said. “We didn’t even have to show him what to do, just showed him where the brakes were and that was it.”

Fast forward seven years and Hunter was unanimously voted most promising flat track racer for 2016 by his fellow riders, as well as by race crews.

He finished first nationally and provincially in the 250-cc and 85-cc points races for six years running.

“My ultimate goal is to keep a good attitude on and off the track,” Hunter said. “I will continue to improve but I don’t want to make any mistakes.”

His nickname is Showtime for a reason. When Hunter crosses the finish line first, which is often, he will wave the checkered flag and show off to the crowd.

“The announcer came up with it because every time I went out there I gave them a great show,” Hunter said, recalling the origin of the nickname. “Everybody would be amazed at how I kept winning.”

There isn’t much practice time available for Hunter locally as Welland County Speedway is open strictly for racing. He works on his bikes throughout the week and his practises are warmups and qualifying heats before the races.

“This year I believe they are going to open the track for practising, but I’m just excited to start racing again,” Hunter said.

Despite the lack of practice, Hunter’s accolades has led to a sponsorship deal with Kurt Biegger Racing (KBR) and Honda Canada.

“Kurt used to have just expert bikes, then last year he had both intermediate and expert,” Hunter said. “His bikes are high-quality and the expert bikes, everyone that rides them is a winner.”

Bob Bauer received a call earlier this year from Steve Beattie, an open expert champion who rides for KBR and asked the Bauer family what their intentions were heading into this season.

The Bauers were still deciding on what they wanted to pursue this season, but Biegger wanted to lock down Hunter.

“He offered us this ride and it’s to do with KBR and Honda Canada. Honda Canada has stepped up and are providing 2017 CRF 450 bikes,” the father said. “Beattie works on the suspension, while Kurt works on the motors.”

“There will be four riders this year with all four classes covered and is looking to win a championship in all four.”

Hunter is the only novice racer that KBR signed and he’s thrilled with the opportunity to ride on the shiny new bike.

“I’m really looking forward to riding in 450 novice and racing my new bike,” he said. “I’ve ridden a lot of Suzuki bikes, Hondas and Cobras, so I’m excited to get the season going.”

Off the track, Hunter plays a lot of baseball and hockey out of Niagara Falls.

“I love to fish as well, but I also enjoy playing hockey in the winter and baseball in the summer,” Hunter said.

The first race for Bauer takes place at the Woodstock Fairgrounds in Woodstock, Ont. His first race at Welland County Speedway will be Saturday, June 3.