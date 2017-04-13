Police target Welland rural roads

Niagara Regional Police issued 346 provincial offence notices and 88 warnings for various offences related to the Highway Traffic Act of Ontario in Welland during the first three months of 2017.



Police said officers from the Welland detachment conducted a rural traffic initiative aimed at increasing road safety through enforcement and education.



“A key component to safer roads is the reduction speeds in our rural areas,” police said in a release, adding the service remains committed to providing safer roads for all members of the community, as well as visitors to the area.

