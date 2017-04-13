Fire service holding information session

Interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter? Live in the rural area of Port Colborne, east of Lorraine Road?



Then an upcoming information session being put on by Port Colborne Fire and Emergency Services might just be the perfect thing for you.



The fire service said Fire Chief Tom Cartwright has been tasked by council to determine whether the volunteer firefighter complement can be increased to better protect the rural area of the city.



The information session takes place Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at Sherkston Community Centre, 4893 Sherkston Road.