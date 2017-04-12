BARKOVICH: Tulip a star in the Rose City

Shhhhh! Is the City of Welland two-timing its official flower, the aptly-named City of Welland rose?

Egads! Say it ain’t so, Mayor Frank, say it ain’t so!

What’s the root of my concern?

The tulip bulb giveaway, that rite-of-spring tradition here in Canada’s Rose City, is just a few weeks away.

In under 90 minutes, thousands of used tulip bulbs are doled out by the city’s horticulture staff to hordes of green-thumb Wellanders eager to transplant them in their own flower beds and gardens.

But what about our rose, what attention is thrown its way? Too bad some sort of promotion couldn’t be dug up to spotlight our city rose and end the cold shoulder it appears to be getting. You know the saying: Optics are everything.

Adding to the tulip’s growing prestige in the Rose City is this recent honour: Canada’s 150th in Welland Committee was successful in receiving a 150th Celebration Garden for Welland.

A post on its website says: “The committee submitted an application to the nationwide contest on why Welland should be selected to receive this commemorative 150th Celebration Garden. Cities were selected from British Columbia to the Yukon and Welland, Ont., is proud to be one of the 150 locations along Canada’s Garden Route.”

That’s something to be proud of.

So, 500 White Hakuun and 500 Red Impression tulip bulbs were planted at the Welland Farmers Market in a 150th Celebration Garden planting ceremony last November. This will become an awesome display of red and white tulips gracing a key gateway in our downtown.

As for the tulip bulb event, Peter Boyce, the city’s manager of parks, planning and maintenance in the parks division, thinks it goes back to the early or mid-1990s.

It is held in Chippawa Park outside the park maintenance building near the intersection of First Avenue and Fitch Street.

By tradition, it takes place in May. This year’s date is likely to be Thursday, May 18. The date in 2016 was Thursday, May 19.

“We need some heat and sun to bring the bulbs along,” Boyce corresponded by email.

Each year, the city’s gardeners plant about 10,000 to 15,000 tulip bulbs in display beds in Welland. One such example is the always-charming bed on Niagara Street at Riverbank.

“Not all bulbs get recovered but most do,” according to Boyce about the tucked away bulbs.

Flower colours used in these beds include red, white, purple, orange and a striking yellow and red mix, named Flair. Tulip fanciers will no doubt recognize other handles, names like Abba, Merry Christmas, Purple Prince, Cape Town and Monte Orange.

Make no mistake about it, this is a popular gardening event in Welland year after year. Although numbers have been down the past couple years, parks staff estimate about 300 tulip takers arrive at the park early in the morning to stand in line waiting for bulb distribution.

One year, out of curiosity, I drove by about 6 a.m. and already some very early arrivals were there.

This, despite the advisory that appears in the newspaper promotional ad: Absolutely no bulbs will be released before 8 a.m.

Each person is allowed to take home two dozen bulbs in containers they bring with them.

“But some people go through the line twice,” said Boyce.

Boyce thinks Welland is the only community in Niagara that does this.

The city could re-use its bulbs instead of giving them away, but in order to assure “a good show” in its high-profile, popular display beds, new bulbs are what’s needed.

“But for people’s gardens they are perfect,” according to Boyce.

Don’t get me wrong — I like this event, follow it year after year — even though we’re not big on tulips. It helps put green thumbs in a gardening frame of mind after the winter layoff and is a commendable act of goodwill on the part of the city to hometown folks.

Just one more point to make.

Hopefully, city officials will be showing appreciation to the Canada’s 150th in Welland Committee for its good work bringing a 150th Celebration Garden to Welland.

What better way of doing this than showering it with a bouquet or two of City of Welland roses — when the Rose City’s still-official flower comes out this summer.

Say it will be so, Mayor Frank, say it will be so!

— Lifelong Welland resident Joe Barkovich has spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.