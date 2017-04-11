Letters to the editor

Our readers write about the cost of policing in Niagara and John Bacher's expertise in trees.

Policing costs out of touch with Niagara’s economy

It is concerning the kind of money taxpayers are forced to pay for the Niagara Regional Police Service.

The new police headquarters, which like the Taj Mahal is oversized and as luxurious as it comes, was recently put to use.

Niagara is not Toronto, but based on their spending you could be fooled. We only need to read the papers and the main activities are drug busts, accidents and speed control.

The NRP budget of almost $150 million is taking too much of a toll on the Region’s revenues. We need to look at the value aspect of this service objectively. Their budget is out of proportion and in sharp contrast with the economy in the Niagara region.

There is no accountability from this service to the taxpayer. The economy, jobs, homelessness and old age care are some of the big problems in Niagara.

Rob Jannsen

Lincoln

Bacher knows his trees

I’ve been Dr John Bacher’s friend and co-worker for 30 years promoting environmental education and environmental protection.

We were honoured in June 2016 when Bacher was asked by Huron County to serve as an expert in a clear-cutting case and the county’s tree-protection bylaw. Bacher is also known throughout Simcoe and Dufferin counties by farmers and environmentalists for his knowledge. He is respected throughout Ontario by Maude Barlow and Elizabeth May, leaders of Council of Canadians and the Green Party of Canada for his wisdom and endless work for Mother Earth.

Bacher has been a leader for Preservation of Agricultural Lands Society for 30 years or longer. The list goes on and on for his love and energy in defending Niagara from misguided developers.

His book Two Billion Trees and Counting: The Legacy of Edmund Zavitz — Zavitz held the position of chief forester of Ontario, deputy minister of forests and director of reforestation — is a masterpiece.

When Standard reporter Karena Walter wrote her recent story regarding Centennial Park tree-cutting, quoting Bacher as saying the trees were native species, were not invasive and were a mix of ages including some very young trees, he should be listened to.

Some of the trees were providing shade for an intermittent stream. He said the trees in Centennial Park are in forested parkland which is large enough to provide habitat for wildlife like wild turkeys and the great blue heron.

The city should leave part of the park as a natural forest. The Manitoba maples, willows and poplars are being cut down as a preventive measure.

Who do you believe when Bacher says this is wrong as the animals, birds, insects and plants need this forest?

Please help Bacher protect the farmland and forests before all are killed.

Danny Beaton

Turtle Clan Mohawk Nation