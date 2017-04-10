Voting opens for worst roads in Niagara

Several roads that were listed among the worst in Niagara a year ago have now been transformed into construction sites.

CAA board chairman Rob DePetris hopes the organization’s annual top 10 list of worst roads may have played a role in getting that work done.

“Maybe it’s starting to get traction, who knows,” DePetris said following an event Monday to kick off CAA’s 14th annual Worst Roads campaign

“That’s the hope, anyway,” he said. “I think we want to get awareness out there.”

Queenston Street in St. Catharines, for instance — the worst road on last year’s local list published by CAA Niagara — should receive new pavement beginning this spring. And Ontario Street, also in St. Catharines, which made the list three years in a row, is scheduled for new pavement once work underway to install water and sewer lines is complete.

“This democracy at its best,” said DePetris, asking motorists to vote for the most treacherous stretches of asphalt Niagara has to offer.

Niagara residents have until May 1 to cast their votes at www.CAAWorstRoads.ca.

In addition to sharing their views about pavement, voters will also have a chance to win weekly draws for $100 Kelsey’s gift cards and a top prize of $2,500 worth of gasoline.

Niagara Regional Police Staff Sgt. Rome Di Egidio said the condition of pavement adds to the concerns police face while working to ensure the safety of motorists as well as pedestrians.

Although police can’t definitively say that “because of this pothole, we’ve had this collision,” Di Egidio said “anytime there’s a hazard on the road, you have to react to that, it’s always going to endanger your safety.”

“Anything on the road that you have to avoid, may cause you to swerve or take action,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said roads are increasingly being used by more than just motorized vehicles, and ensuring the safety of various users such as cyclists and pedestrians poses a challenge for police, too.

“The Region wants to go to something called smart streets, where they integrate pedestrians and cycling into their designs,” he said. “It’s going to be a transition for everyone, but we must go there.”

CAA service truck driver Dan Sider Jr. said he sees the impact bad roads have on vehicle safety all the time.

“Poor road conditions can cause damage to vehicles costing hundreds if not thousands of dollars,” Sider said.

“A pothole can damage your tire rim causing air leaks and flat tires. You can also throw out your vehicle’s alignment, causing issues like vibrations, difficulty steering and premature tire wear.”

He recalled responding to call to assist the driver of a Pontiac Grand Am a few years ago.

The driver hit a pothole hard enough to have broke the front strut of the vehicle, causing the spring to break loose and tear a hole in the sidewall of the tire.

“It wasn’t good. The car was undriveable,” Sider said. “That’s why I like the CAA’s Worst Roads campaign. Because it gives residents a chance to voice their concerns.”

St. Catharines city Coun. Carlos Garcia, representing Port Dalhousie, said the city has identified roads included in last year’s list as a priority.

“It always hurts to see St. Catharines roads there,” he said, adding it’s likely a result of being the largest municipality in Niagara.

However, Garcia said city staff are working hard to “correct what has been identified in the voting.”

The 2016 top 10 worst roads list included Queenston Street in St. Catharines, Dominion Road in Fort Erie, Drummond Road in Niagara Falls, Lakeshore Road in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Grantham Avenue in St. Catharines, Ontario Street in St. Catharines, McLeod Road in Niagara Falls, Dorchester Road in Niagara Falls, Niagara Street in Welland and St. Davids Road in Thorold.

