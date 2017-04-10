Museum timber cabin to open in June

A timber frame cabin older than Canada will be open in time to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary, says Port Colborne Historical and Marine Museum director/curator Stephanie Powell Baswick.



“We’ll have it open on June 20 as a weaving shed. Our Graf loom will be transferred from the Sherk log house to the timber cabin,” says Powell Baswick, adding the cabin is the sesquicentennial project for the museum.



“It’s pretty exciting to expand our heritage village … this has been on our wish list for decades.”



Powell Baswick says the timber cabin arrived on the museum grounds in 2014, making a 13 kilometre trip from Miller Rd., near White Rd., after its owner wanted it moved to make way for a new building on his property.



Once a cement pad was poured, volunteers started to work on the building, which originally arrived in two sections, inside and out.



“We had to contract out some specialized portions, such as the cedar shake roof and porch.”



Powell Baswick says the timber cabin sits behind the L.R. Wilson Heritage Research Archives and near the museum’s school house.



“It fits in with the other heritage buildings on the property and connects us with the library grounds and park. The library and museum boards of management envisioned this block as Arabella’s Cultural Block.”



Arabella Williams lived the home that is now the museum, and her family purchased the property — bounded by King St., Elgin St., Catharine St. and Princess St. — in the 1860s from William Hamilton Merritt, founder of the Welland Canal.



Williams deeded the land to the city, and it is now home to the museum, all of its associated buildings, Port Colborne Public Library and a park behind the library.



Powell Baswick says there will be a pathway connecting the timber cabin to the rest of the heritage building, and she’s hoping it will be completed in time for the opening and dedication in June. The cabin itself will be fully-accessible, with a ramp and barrier-free entrance.



The loom being moved to the new building, she says, was once operated by weavers Edward and Albert Graf.



“They were and were renowned for their Jacquard Coverlets,” she says, of the Grafs. Jacquard Coverlets are woven rugs and blankets with intricate designs and colours.



The loom, she says, is not a Jacquard loom. A Jacquard loom was operated by punch cards.



