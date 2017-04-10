Director Raoul Peck’s much-lauded documentary I Am Not Your Negro is spellbinding. It’s an elegant and potent work of cinema completely befitting its subject, the extraordinary writer and activist James Baldwin.

Though Baldwin has been dead 30 years and was most prominent in the 1950s and ’60s — he appeared on the cover of Time magazine in 1963 as the spokesperson for the American Civil Rights Movement — this remarkable documentary plants his ideas firmly in the context of now.

This is a reflection of Baldwin’s own philosophies about history’s relationship to the present, “… History is not the past. It is the present,” he said in a 1980 address in Detroit. “We carry our history with us. We are our history. If we pretend otherwise … we literally are criminals.”

Peck’s faithfulness to Baldwin’s ideas is one of the wonders of this film. There are no talking heads, no reminiscences from friends or colleagues that typify the documentary genre. Instead, Peck lets Baldwin speak for himself through a combination of archival footage and the reading of his words voiced-over in a deliberate and considered manner by Samuel L. Jackson.

The screenplay that Peck composed draws from a variety of Baldwin’s novels and essays including an unfinished manuscript, Remember This House. When he died in 1987 Baldwin had completed only 30 pages of this memoir recollecting the lives of three fellow civil rights activists who were murdered: Medgar Evers, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.

The unusual choices Peck makes in determining the writings used to structure the film are matched by the footage he selects to illustrate the contradictions between the American Dream and the American reality: Parades of young white women in beauty contests, a government film from the ’50s exalting the untapped market of a black middle-class and an absurd picnic scene from the Doris Day musical The Pajama Game.

It’s in these astonishing juxtapositions, between Baldwin’s thinking about race and class and America’s self-delusion, that this film manages to make fresh a political discourse that many of us — whether we admit it or not — feel exhausted by. Complacency is the target, and while the bulk of the images we see are decades old (most of them in stark black and white), we never lose the sense that this is about our time.

Not long in we’re confronted with shots of the streets of Ferguson, Missouri, just a little more than two years ago, a chaotic scene many might think was relegated to history’sshelf with the Birmingham, Ala., riots of 1963 is presented in crisp high definition.

Completed just weeks before the American election, the film’s historic images of imprudent young white males jeering as schools are integrated in Charlotte and Little Rock seem eerily similar to some faces at Trump rallies. As hopeful as we might be that Trump’s victory was a fluke assisted by disenfranchised white America’s demand for a bigger slice of the pie, it also looked a lot like a demand for guarantees that others didn’t get one.

I Am Not Your Negro makes plain the danger of remaining innocent about race and class.

Immediately following the screening Karrie Porter and Chris Lawrence will lead a short discussion and Q&A.

