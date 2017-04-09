Vimy Ridge remembered in Fonthill

A crowd gathered at Vimy Park in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 in Fonthill on Sunday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Members of the public, legion members, the mayor and the legion’s army cadets wore poppies as speeches were said, poems were read and commemorative songs were sung in honour of those who served in that battle.

Commanding officer Capt. Carrie Shanessy said it was Branch 613’s cadets who decided to set up the commemorative ceremony. The cadets planned the event from beginning to end, which to her speaks volumes.

“Often we hear people speak of how today’s generation doesn’t care or doesn’t understand or respect what happened in our country’s past,” she said during the ceremony. “It is clear to us today that this statement is not true for the youth who stand before us.”

She later added that youth are not given enough credit for what they do.

Shanessy said it’s up to adults to teach children of the importance of the past, including this battle which she described as the birth of Canada.

Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn spoke a few words at the ceremony as well, asking those people in attendance to never forget the sacrifices of those who were a part of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

He added how “striking” it was for the ceremony to be taking place at Vimy Park, where there are stones with names of those who served in the First World War engraved into them making up the park walkway. He said some of those names are also of those who fought at Vimy.

“It brings home those memories and brings it closer to our hearts,” he said and added how the men and boys who were are part of the battle might not have ever thought someone would be commemorating their efforts a century later.

In addition to poems and speeches, there was also a moment of silence to reflect on the lives of those lost and the battle against the Germans in France.

The Battle of Vimy Ridge began on the morning of April 9, 1917. It ended on April 12, when Canadians overtook the grounds.

In the battle, 3,598 Canadians died and 7,000 more were wounded.

Shanessy said the local legion branch has had the opportunity to travel to Europe twice to stand on the grounds where the Battle for Vimy Ridge was fought. The branch members visited the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, which was unveiled in July 1936.

She said Sunday was a significant day in Canada’s history and to be able to commemorate it and, hopefully, make an impact on the community was important.

