Port Colborne legion branch remembers Vimy

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 in Port Colborne took a moment to pause Friday in order to honour those who fought at Vimy Ridge in the First World War.

Members of the branch went to Vimy Park on Fielden Avenue to observe a small ceremony on yesterday afternoon, where a wreath was laid at the plaque in front of the park’s sign. The park is the site where Vimy School, built in 1930, once stood in honour of those lost.

Irene Leslie, president of Branch 56, gave a couple of reasons why it’s important to reflect on the battles of the past.

“They gave us this country, really,” she said of the soldiers who fought. “The freedom, the freedom of speech, the whole nine yards.

“It’s very important to keep them alive, in our hearts and in our memories.”

April 9 will mark 100 years since Canadian soldiers set out at dawn on Easter morning for the battle for Vimy Ridge. It was a battle that lasted three days, taking the lives of 3,598 Canadians and wounding thousands more.

Ensuring that those who fought continue to be recognized is another reason the branch wanted to have the ceremony. Leslie also shared how people can keep the memory going apart ceremonial gestures: supporting all veterans.

Branch 56 second vice-president Bob Saracino agreed with the importance of remembering veterans.

“Old soldiers never die, they just fade away,” he said.

Saracino said there were veterans who fought in the First World War who were a part of the Port Colborne community as it was then. In those days, Port Colborne was split into three separate entities—Humberstone Village, the Township of Humberstone and the Town of Port Colborne, which later amalgamated.

He knows of relatives of those veterans who are still alive today.

During the Friday ceremony, which almost didn’t happen because morning snow squalls, saw eight Branch 56 members in attendance and observed a moment of silence.

