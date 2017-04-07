Hunters Pointe up for national awards

Hunters Pointe in Welland is up for two Canadian Home Builders Association awards, including one of the top prizes.

The CHBA is having its 74th annual National Awards for Housing Excellence, which recognizes the best new Canadian homes, renovations, community development and marketing, according to its website.

Hunters Pointe, an adult-living community that has been and continues to be built by Luccetta Homes on Daimler Parkway beside Highway 406, has been nominated for the Best Attached Home Under 1,500 Square Feet Award and the Community Development of the Year Award.

Kim Kopyl, director of sales and marketing with Luccetta, said the nomination alone is a huge honour.

“It’s very difficult to be nominated, and not only to be nominated, but that’s probably the most prestigious award,” she said of the Community Development of the Year Award.

She said she’s been told there are a record number of entrants this year and around 80 judges looking over each entry. Hunters Pointe is facing four other developments in the Community Development of the Year category, including another from Ontario, two from Alberta and on from British Columbia. In the Best Attached Home Under 1,500 Square Feet category, it’s also up against four other locations.

Luccetta Homes will find out if Hunters Pointe takes home either of those titles at the awards ceremony on May 12, which takes place in St. John’s, NFLD.

Kopyl said they are excited for the trip and have been spreading the good news about being nominated to the residents who live in Hunters Pointe.

She said they’re just as excited and are proud to be living in a community that’s being considered among the best of the best. Most of the residents have picked up and left their lives in Toronto to give Welland a chance, she said, and for the community they took a chance on to be recognized on such a level is a big deal.

In a media release, Rob and Ed Luccetta, principals of Luccetta Homes, shared their pride of being considered for these awards. The company was founded by their father Ugo Luccetta in 1960.

Kopyl said the houses Luccetta Homes builds respect the nature and the land around them while providing and building a wonderful community where the residents have everything at their fingertips. The company is currently on Phase Three of its home builds.

Hunters Pointe has been a part of the Welland community for roughly nine years, Kopyl said, but this is the first time it is up for an award from the CHBA.

lbarton@postmedia.com

Twitter: @LBartonTribune