One Act Festival takes to Brock University stage

This weekend third-year theatre students will be presenting their productions for Brock University’s annual One Act Festival.

Being shown at the dramatic arts theatre in the Marilyn I. Walker School of the Fine and Performing Arts, each of the 10 plays range from 10 to 27 minutes in length and are completely directed, designed and performed by students.

The plays serve as a project for the second part of a directing course.

“In the first part of the course the students learn about the theory of directing,” says Virginia Reh, visiting director for the festival and a retired former professor at the university. “In the second part, they put that theory into practice.”

From their initial three-page pitch to the finished product, each directing student is at the helm of their own production.

They choose the play. They develop their vision. They cast the parts. And they co-ordinate with the cast and crew to bring everything together for the performance.

Reh and her colleague David Vivian, associate professor and scenographer, offered students a sounding board to bounce off ideas and offer feedback.

For student Helena Ciuciura, the director of The Ghost Trio, the guidance made the experience less scary.

“I had the freedom to try things in a professional environment, but it was still a safe student environment,” said Ciuciura. “That way if it didn’t work out that was OK; and if it did work out that was great.”

This year’s festival marks the first time the directing students have worked on the productions with the theatre design students.

Reh said the collaboration gives the students a taste of how this partnership plays out in professional productions. Previously directing students designed their own shows, which isn’t very common in professional theatre.

For the director of Batteries Not Included, Iain Beaumont, the collaboration was “brilliant.” He said he and his third-year theatre design student Chelsea Wilson were able to work very well together. “It was almost like we were on the same wave length.”

While Tarndeep Pannu, the director of Irene and Lilian, Forever, appreciated the reality check the partnership offered. “Sometimes the ambitious nature of putting on a great show gets in the way of feasibility … It was nice having designers who knew what we could accomplish and what we couldn’t.”

Although the festival is constructed as a learning experience, the bill is designed to have something to pique everyone’s interest.

“We try to balance the heavy topic matter with something light and fun,” said Reh. “When the students pitch us their initial ideas, we always keep this in mind.”

The productions are split into two showings of five. Part 1 will be showing Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Part 2 will be showing Friday at 7:30 and Saturday at 2 p.m.

Plays to look for

Irene and Lilian, Forever: by Bonnie Farmer, directed by Tarndeep Pannu.

The play, set in the 1980s, follows two African-Canadian women living in an impoverished neighbourhood. “(Both women) have been beaten down by society yet they’re still trying to fight for their rights and for what they deserve,” said Pannu. For Pannu, the play offered an opportunity to present women in a positive yet complex light, something she has seen little of on the stage.

Ghost Trio: by Samuel Beckett, directed by Helena Ciuciura

This dark, sombre and at times scary absurdist play explores the “cyclical nature of grief,” said Ciuciura. The piece explores a man being haunted in both a symbolic and literal sense.

Audience members are encouraged to move around throughout the performance to take part in the haunting happening on the stage.

Batteries Not Included: by Caitlin English, directed by Iain Beaumont

This comedy centres around two swinging couples find themselves in an interesting set of circumstances. “It’s people being themselves in a way that is comedic and instinctual,” said Beaumont.

For a complete listing of all 10 plays, visit brocku.ca/miwsfpa/dramatic-arts.