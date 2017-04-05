Tributes to an Olympic medallist and a family-run boxing club about to enter its fifth decade after being resurrected highlight the Welland Sports Promotion Committee’s 45th annual Sports Awards Night.

Also on the menu at the Friday banquet at Casa Dante Lodge on Lincoln Street West is the introduction of the 2017 Welland Sports Wall of Fame induction class.

Soccer goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, a Welland native and Notre Dame College School graduate, backstopped the Canadian national women’s team in a 3-1 victory over Zimbabwe in pool play at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. Canada went on to win the bronze medal.

D’Angelo, Welland’s female athlete of the year in 2010, also enjoyed a successful season playing professionally in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). She was named most valuable player of the championship game after leading the Western New York Flash past the Washington Spirit 3-2 for their first league title.

D’Angelo is now with the North Carolina Courage preparing for the upcoming NWSL season.

Nappers Boxing Club, established by Robert Napper Sr. in 1919, this year is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its reopening by Ray Napper, the founder’s son.

As head coach throughout the 1980s Ray Napper was instrumental in the development of Tom (The Bomb) Glesby and Jamie Pagendam who both went on to box for Canada in the Olympics.

Ray Napper’s son Jeff took over the club after his father’s death in 1995 and continued the family tradition by leading his son, Ray Jr., to a Canadian champion in 2000.

In addition to training boxers the club, now run by Ray Napper Jr., gives back to the community by helping the John Howard Society, Welland Multicultural Centre, Welland Historical Museum, high schools in the area, as well as Niagara College.

High school track and field standouts Trinity Tutti, Eastdale, shot put; and Kambrie Luciani, Welland Centennial, javelin; are finalists for the Welland Sports Council Trophy, an award given annual to the female athlete of the year.

It’s a three-way race – Kevin Keith, rowing; Noah Ukranetz, power liftingl Anthony Romero, mixed martial arts – the Earl Leonard Memorial Trophy for male athlete of year.

Either Jean Vanier’s girls basketball team or Vanier’s girls soccer team will go home with the Gerard Tanguay Memorial Trophy as senior high school team of the year.

Notre Dame’s junior football team was the lone nominee in the junior high school team of the year category.

Other winners who have already been announced are M.T. Bellies Trophy, female masters athlete of the year, Lynda Lemon, triathlon; Gil Beaulieu Memorial Trophy, outstanding coach, Dan Chernish, hockey; Gord Sykes Memorial Award, grassroots coaching, Marietta Clift, curling; Aurel Gervais Memorial Award, sports executive, Matt Boden, curling; Doc Brauweiler Memorial Trophy, outstanding sports volunteers, Dan and Betsy Fox, multi-sport; and contribution to sports, Grace Lokole.

