One of the more enduring conceits of this Niagara Region council is that it has discovered success through harmony.

The main propagator of this myth is Chairman Al Caslin, someone whose institutional memory goes back all of six years, yet who is able to assert the Region has never worked better in its 47 years of existence than it has since the late fall of 2014.

And, yes, in case you’re wondering, that’s when Caslin was appointed boss by his conservative clan members on council.

Occasionally, issues have arisen such as GO Transit or the Canada Summer Games when regional council and the Region’s 12 local municipalities acted as one to lobby on Niagara’s behalf, a unanimity that is promoted as proof of our municipal merriment.

Please. These matters are so motherhood and apple pie Trump and Clinton probably could have agreed on them.

Still, the perception is pushed.

And then it comes all crashing down thanks to a motion like the one introduced by Port Colborne Coun. David Barrick last week at regional council.

Essentially, Barrick is running around saying the sky might be about to fall unless something — anything! — can be done to bring the Town of Pelham’s finances under control.

Why, you might well wonder, is regional council bothering itself with the financial affairs of a local municipality, which has its own elected representatives and professional staff.

Don’t bother asking. Doesn’t matter. It’s irrelevant.

This has little to do with finances and a lot to do with politics at its pettiest and most childish.

It’s the political equivalent of a bunch of Grade 5 kids giving someone they don’t like a wedgie at recess, and then running away giggling.

To understand why, know this: Caslin and Pelham Mayor Dave Augustyn neither like, trust nor respect each other.

Not sure why. Could be because one’s a Conservative (Caslin) and one’s a Liberal (Augustyn). Same with their buddies. Maybe their personalities simply clash. Or there’s a lot of political baggage between the two having served together on council for a few years. Their differing approaches to the ongoing Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority saga might be factor. So could their possibly rivalry for the chairman’s post in the 2018 election.

Whatever. They’re like oil and water.

Caslin has a number of cronies on council and it’s hard to rank them in any kind of order. Certainly, though, four of his nearest and dearest are Barrick, Grimsby Coun. Tony Quirk and Niagara Falls Couns. Bob Gale and Selina Volpatti.

So what happens the other night?

Barrick makes the motion about the need to seek answers to Pelham’s alleged economic plight. Gale seconds it. Quirk, a dyed-in-the-wool Conservative and puffed-up chairman of the Region’s audit committee, drones on in support of Barrick. And then Volpatti seeks to defer the motion to the Caslin-crony-dominated audit committee, which cuts off any further discussion.

Bravo, gang. That went so well you’d almost think it was orchestrated.

Of course, Barrick and pals deny any ulterior motives. Indeed, they say they’re responding to complaints they’ve heard directly from Pelham residents.

Members of the local Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario count as residents, right?

Mind you, Barrick might be on to something when it comes to the Region sticking its nose in the business of local municipalities.

Take, for instance, Barrick’s home municipality of Port Colborne.

Did you know this city had a population of 21,240 in 1971. It was thriving back then. A real economic force. Alas, that was a high point. The population dropped to 19,225 in 1981.

The most recent census in 2016 showed a count of 18,306, the second head-counting in a row that recorded a decrease.

I sense a pattern here. Clearly, something is wrong with the way Port is being run. Its finances must be in shambles.

Numbers don’t lie, nor can they be manipulated to serve a particular purpose.

I urge Coun. Barrick to introduce a motion seeking the province’s permission to have the Region take control over the city’s operations.

Remember, success through harmony.

