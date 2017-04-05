One Guest visiting Caledonia from St. Catharines turned out to be the ultimate party-pooper.

The host Corvairs were one goal away from eliminating the St. Catharines Falcons from the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League playoffs and celebrating their fourth Golden Horseshoe Conference championship in a row, but Falcons defenceman James Guest postponed those plans for at least two days and, he hopes, indefinitely.

His power-play goal 14:06 into overtime gave St. Catharines a hard-fought, 2-1 victory and cut Caledonia’s lead in the best-of-seven conference final to three games to three. Game 6 goes Friday at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines, beginning at 7 p.m., and a deciding game, if needed, back in Caledonia the following night.

While the Corvairs wanted no part of going back to The Jack, Guest and the Falcons hope they haven’t seen the last of Caledonia this season.

“It feels great to get a win away from home, especially in Caledonia, a really tough barn to play in,” Guest said. “We’re just looking forward to the game on Friday. Hopefully, we can bring the same effort.

“Today’s win brings a lot of momentum, and we’re just looking to keep building on it.”

Both St. Catharines goals in Wednesday night’s win came with a man advantage, a welcome change from a 3-1 loss at home Tuesday, when the Falcons went 0-for-8 on the power play.

Guest admitted it’s not unusual for the team to run hot and cold when it has a man advantage.

“We’ve been working a lot of on our power play,” he said. “We’re a little streaky, so we just want to keep working on it, keeping building and the goals are going to come, the lucky bounces, I guess.”

Guest was only too happy to describe his first goal of the playoffs in play-by-play fashion.

“I saw one of their D-men coming around the net, it looked like he was going to the glass, so I kind of anticipated it, caught it and faked the shot,” he said. “I went around the goal line, and I saw the goalie wasn’t really hugging his post, so I said, ‘What the heck, might as well go for a bank shot.’

“It worked out great for me.”

A trend established in the series opener continued in Game 5, with the Corvairs outshooting the Falcons 13-5 in the first period. Caledonia has had the edge in shots on net in the opening period of each game in the series, often by a wide margin. Indeed, the No. 1 seed Corvairs outshot the second-seeded Falcons in all but three of the 12 regulation and four overtime periods heading into Wednesday night’s action.

Except for Jamey Lauzon’s even-strength marker at the 4:58 mark of the second period, Owen Savory stopped every shot was peppered with in the St. Catharines net.

“I can’t say enough about Owen, he is spectacular,” Guest said. “I’ve never seen a goalie like him. He is unbelievable, he’s our backbone, our rock. He’s our everything.”

The scoring opened when the Falcons made the most of the man advantage opportunity when Caledonia was assessed a bench minor for having too many men on the ice early in the game. Tanner Ferreira’s goal 5:10 into the game was his team-leading eighth of the playoffs.

St. Catharines had a slight edge in shots in the second period, 10-8, but Lauzon’s was the only one that counted, knotting the game at one-all with one period remaining in regulation.

After finishing the regular season second only to the Corvairs in the conference, and second overall in the 27-team league, the Falcons came into the much-anticipated series hoping to take the Golden Horseshoe title for the first time since beating the Welland Junior Canadians in seven games in 2013.

Caledonia came into the rematch of last year’s conference final with an agenda as well. They were hoping to extend their Sutherland Cup championship streak, already an Ontario junior B hockey record three in a row, to four.

Falcons Feathers: Golden Horseshoe MVP and regular season scoring champion Brandon Lindberg was out of the Caledonia lineup serving the first of a four-game suspension.

bfranke@postmedia.com

The Scoop

Falcons 2, Corvairs 1

Postmedia Network stars of the game: St. Catharines defenceman James Guest, with the game-winning goal in overtime; St. Catharines goaltender Owen Savory, with 43 saves,

Scoring for St. Catharines Falcons: regulation, Tanner Ferreria (8) PP, James Guest (1) PP. Scoring for Caledonia Corvairs: regulation, Jamey Lauzon (5).

Goaltending, shots-saves: St. Catharines, Owen Savory, 44-43; Caledonia, Bradley Van Schubert, 29-27.

Power play, goals-chances: St. Catharines, 2-6; Caledonia, 0-4.

Penalties, in minutes: St. Catharines, 10; Caledonia, 14.

Attendance at Haldimand Centre: 517.

Next game in series: Friday at Jack Gatecliff Arena, St. Catharines, 7 p.m.