In last week’s positional rolloff in the Niagara 5-Pin Mixed Pro League, Riekie Dutcher led her squad to a dominant win to push her team into first place in the standings with a little more than a month to go.

This week in a rematch between the same two teams, the right-handed Hamilton fireballer rolled her best set of the season, a staggering 903 (332, 320, 251) to lead the Smith’s Home Services Ravens to a 2-1 win over the Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis.

The current women’s high average leader was helped along by Rich Vassos’ solid 750 (239, 217, 294) and Jeff Stevens, who added 708 (246, 243).

The Pepperonis answered with Rob Fisher’s 785 (246, 283, 256) and Shawn Pellizari’s 687 (221, 248).

Elsewhere, the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks, in a match decided by only 55 pins; edged the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints 2-1. Tim Dixon of Welland continued his incredible season, leading the Canucks with a fantastic 862 (239, 250, 373) while being pushed along by Dave Pendlebury’s 695 (239, 262).

The Half Pints shot back with Sarah Stevens’ 769 (259, 288, 222) and Matt Kowalyk’s 729 (303, 224).

The Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers took two of three from the Wine Place Whiners led by the dynamic duo of Brian McFarlane, who threw 824 (265, 233, 326), and Frank Newman, who followed closely with 809 (242, 299, 268).

The Whiners reply was led by Chris Disher, who had the second-best individual performance of the night – a sizzling 881 (283, 299, 299) – and Matt Burghall, who checked in with 710 (308, 221).

The Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis knocked off the Lakeside Electrical Lightning 2-1. John Wendel continued the roll he’s been on for the last few week’s leading the winners with a solid 821 (269, 204, 348), while P.J. Cole contributed 753 (268, 270) and Chantal Papineau added 657 (231, 223).

The Lightning struck back with Tyler Wendel’s 750 (223, 300, 227), and Wilma Vanderzwaag (225, 240) and Wendy Bonnette (271, 218) who added matching 680 sets.

In the evening’s final match, the Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers edged the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers 2-1.

Dan Stup connected for one of his better nights, rolling a steady 841 (323, 247, 271), while Valerie Vallee carded 714 (238, 278) for the Town Criers.