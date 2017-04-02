At first, it might seem like a simple sing-a-long to the catchy children's tune, Five Green and Speckled Frogs.

There's a woman playing guitar, providing the musical encouragement. And two children, with a brown fabric log spread across their laps. Attached to the log are five rather large, green and yes, speckled frogs.

But this is Sing and Say Camp.

It's a program in St. Catharines that brings together music, speech and language experiences, and behaviour skills in a six-week session filled with sound, movement, lots of choices and independence. Some of the children who attend have been diagnosed with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, genetic syndromes and Down Syndrome. Others, have no diagnosis, but have various speech and communication delays.

There are three programs: one for preschoolers, another targeting social communication, and this group, for children who are non-verbal. These children do not use words to communicate. They each have their own alternative way of making their thoughts known.

Six-year-old Sydney Michaud uses an iPad, programmed with a variety of small pictures that she can select. Think colours. Animals. Foods. And social expressions, like “please” and “I want.” She presses a graphic, and the device speaks for her. Sydney also uses sign language, and can shake her head yes, or no.

Zachary Prieur is seven, and uses a wheelchair. To communicate, he is learning to use the movement of his head, to activate a switch, attached to a message device.

He also uses eye movement to make choices. If a card is held up in front of his with two colours, blue and green, he will look towards the colour of his choice.

The program is run by Aly Albanese, a speech language pathologist, and Kristin Baker, an accredited music therapist and behaviour therapist, who specializes Applied Behaviour Analysis.

Each child has specific communication and behaviour goals, and is motivated to achieve them through the fun through music.

And always, choices.

“Choice allows for independence and control,” says Albanese. “If choice is not offered, children don't see control in their lives.

“They need to see, I chose this, this is my contribution.”

And so, in the excitement of the speckled frog song, there is a lot of learning going on.

Think choice. Turn taking. Waiting and patience. Learning about the power of their own voice in a safe place. Following instructions. Peer awareness. And school skills such as learning to identify colours.

Baker is down at kid-level on guitar, and begins: “Five green and speckled frogs,” she sings, pausing to take Sydney's hand and encourage her to stroke the guitar strings. “Sat on a speckled log, eating some most delicious bugs.

“The blue one jumped in to the pool ...” she sings, deliberately and slowly.

She pauses. “Sydney, where's the blue frog?”

On top of each frog, is a coloured card. Sydney points to the blue frog.

“Good,” says Baker. “Put it in the pool.”

In this case, the pool is a bright yellow basket beside Sydney. She pulls the frog off the log, and drops it into the bucket, and the song continues.

They count the remaining frogs on the log. And then it's Zachary's turn.

“Four green and speckled frogs, sat on a speckled log,” sings Baker, as Albanese signs the lyrics.

“And Zach,” with clear emphasis on his name, “chose one to put in the pool,” sings Baker.

Albanese holds up a board with two colour choices in front of Zachary. He moves his eyes towards the green. His choice. Sydney helps by removing the green frog, and drops it into the bucket.

The song continues until all the frogs are off the log and everyone shares in some high fives.

It's the in-the-moment immediacy of the music that makes it relevant. “It's alive,” says Baker.

She can tailor the music to their interests and learning.

Zachary is partial to both Led Zeppelin and polka music. So, when he's looking a bit too serious, Baker moves in closer and offers him a rendition of Whole Lotta Love.

And during the speckled frog song, Albanese will usually record her voice singing “Yum, Yum” on his speech device, and when Kristin gives him the cue, he presses his head against the switch to trigger the recording.

“It gives him more reasons to communicate,” says Albanese. Especially, in an environment that's fun. He seems to be able to make decisions faster, she says.

“He knows, yeah, I'm contributing. This is my turn. This is about me.

“I matter. This is my voice.”

The music gives structure and routine. Predictability. The teachers set expectations. There's lots of sensory skills like touch, hearing and seeing, and hands-on learning. The pair build in opportunities for success for each child. And there's lots of repetition so the group knows what to expect, feels comfortable and can build on the skills every week, says Baker.

The first time Sydney came to the program, she took off her boots and socks, and tried to hide under a trampoline. Now, she can sign “music class” in anticipation of coming to see her friends in the class. She can sit through the 45-minute session, and express herself through choices.

The kids feel part of a peer group. Like they belong, says Albanese.

And with that, comes independence.

“They learn, who am I as an individual? What are my abilities?” says Baker.

“We require you to be active, whatever your ability is.

“And if I know the ability is there, I'm going to push it.”

SING AND SAY CAMP

What: Sing and Say Camp. A program for children, ages four to 10. The common thread is a communication delay. Some of the children have been diagnosed with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, genetic syndromes and Down Syndrome. Others, have no diagnosis.

Who: The program is lead by Aly Albanese, a speech language pathologist, and Kristin Baker, an accredited music and behaviour therapist.

Cost: The six-week session, offered on Saturdays, is $450.

Details: There is a waiting list for the program. Anyone interested, can contact them at aly.a.albanese@gmail.com