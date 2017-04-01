Plan for fire hall starting to take shape

Welland’s former Central Fire Hall could become a multi-use facility with rental spaces and a museum dedicated to fire and emergency services in Niagara if Welland council approves a motion passed in committee last week.



During this past Tuesday’s general committee meeting, councillors voted to enter a partnership and lease agreement with the non-profit Central Station Education Initiative.



Welland Mayor Frank Campion, however, wanted to refer the Central Station Education Initiative’s report to the next general committee meeting so city staff could look at it and get further information.



“There have been some questions asked that we need to get answers to from staff. It’s a great report, and I went through a lot of the numbers in here, but I haven’t had a chance to vet the information.”



Campion wanted to know what the state the three-storey building was in, what liabilities the city could face and what its responsibilities were regarding the former fire hall.



“What we’ve done too many times in the past is move forward too quickly. Sometimes we have to sit back and think about proposals made to us. I think we need more information,” the mayor said, as he tried to have the matter referred, but was defeated.



James O’Neill, Welland’s facilities manager, said the building is in terrible shape and there are safety issues around it.



“The second and third floors are where the problems area. There has been some extra damage in the last few days with floor boards coming through on the second floor. There are also issues with the stairs up to the second floor. The condition of the building has deteriorated considerably over the last three years,” said O’Neill.



Before Campion asked for a referral, councillors heard from Central Station Education Initiative members Claire Masswohl and Nora Reid.



Masswohl said the Central Station Education Initiative sought, and received, non-profit status, created a board of directors and a business case.



“We’re no longer an advisory board of Heritage Welland,” she said.



Masswohl said Central Fire Hall is one of three landmark structures that highlights the city’s downtown and needs to be saved.



In her presentation to councillors, she said the board of directors will operate the facility as a self-supporting, multi-use building containing rental spaces to pay for its operations, and as a museum dedicated to fire and emergency services in Niagara.



“It will operate in a fiscally and culturally sound manner,” she said.



A three-phase restoration plan was part of the Central Station Education Initiative’s report, with phase one

looking to bring the building up to current Ontario building codes, adding a barrier-free washroom, upgrading the fire safety systems and renovating the first floor for a fire museum and one commercial rental space.



Phase two calls for building code upgrades to the second floor and further renovations, including a museum component and rental space to generate income for the facility. Phase three calls for a new elevator and creating income generating spaces.



“We’re going to apply for funding,” said Masswohl, as she gave costs for all three phases. Phase one was projected to cost $200,100; phase two, $229,665; and phase three, $750,290.



The committee motion will be before council on Tuesday, April 4, where it could pass or be pulled for further discussion.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

@DaveJTheTrib