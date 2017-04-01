The Best Kind of People was not the novel Zoe Whittall set out to write, the audience at Roselawn Centre heard at the Canadian Authors Series.



“I was trying to write another book, I don’t know how many writers are in the audience but you know sometimes it’s hard, and that book wasn’t working,” the Giller Prize finalist author said.



“And I was listening to CBC Radio one day and there was a program where they were interviewing a psychologist who ran a therapy group for women who decide to stay in relationships with men who have committed sexual crimes.”



Whittall said she was fascinated by the idea that someone would want to stay with someone if they knew something so horrible.



“It was around the time of the Russell Williams case and there was a lot of discussion around his wife, like whether or not his wife knew, and how you could not know something about your partner.”



(Russell Williams was a Canadian Forces colonel who was convicted of murder and sexual assaults)



She told the audience began to image Joan — wife of George Woodbury, a once-heroic teacher accused of sexual misconduct — as a character and it started as an empathy exercise.



“I think to write any character, you have to have empathy for them even, if they are a horrible person or you don’t understand them. In order of them to come alive, have to feel real and think of a fully body vulnerable person with all these different flaws.”



The first scene she wrote was Joan in a support group similar to the one she had heard on the CBC program.



The novel, Whittall said, takes place between the time George is arrested and his trial.



“But you don’t really hear from George or the girls that accuse him. It’s not a traditional crime novel, it’s really about the emotional journey of the people around him and how they wrestle with feelings of confusion, loss and love. Even when someone does something terrible, love just doesn’t disappear from the heart.”



The story is told through George’s wife Joan, daughter Sadie, and son Andrew



Asked if there was a main message she had in writing the book, her third, Whittall said she didn’t have a specific message in mind.



“I wanted to tell and interesting story that felt real. Reading is a participatory experience and you can’t control how people read the book you write. If it does have a message, it’s that these are very complex issues that are not black and white, that it is possible to love someone that did something terrible.”



An audience member asked Whittall about the ending of the novel, as a few members, who have yet to read or finish the novel, yelled out ‘Spoiler Alert.’



“I won’t say what the ending is, but the final sentence is very divisive. So people either hate it or live it, they either understand it or the don’t.”



Up next at the series is award-winning, internationally celebrated author Barbara Gowdy on stage April 27 with her new novel, Little Sister. Heather O’Neill will wrap up the series on May 25 as she reads for her novel, The Lonely Hearts Hotel.



Tickets are available for $30 at the Port Colborne Public Library or by calling 905-788-5345. For more information on the series and tickets, visit thecanadianauthorsseries.ca.

