It’s much more than a home

A new five-unit transitional housing building will give up to nine individuals struggling with homelessness a place to live, get back on their feet and back to where they want to be in life, Hope Centre executive director Mark Carl said.



Carl and other Hope Centre staff were on hand this past Wednesday as the recently-renovated building at 563 King Street, Welland, was officially opened.



“This is just like moving back into a house of my own … or having my own apartment,” said Glenn Norton, as he showed off his room inside the building.



Norton, who worked for Niagara Region for 35 years, said he became homeless after his wife died in 2015.



“I used to stay in the building on Division Street,” said Norton, who listed off a string of certificates he’s acquired by taking part in Hope Centre programs.



And with Hope Centre headquarters right across the street from the new building, Norton said he can continue to take part in different programs and give back as well.



He said the men, who started moving in last Monday, are a close-knit group that help and watch out for each other.



Hope Centre program administrator Brenda Lanigan said the new building has a homey feel compared to the institutional feel at the old Hope House.



“There were 14 rooms there and just one common area. Here, the guys share an apartment with one or two other roommates,” she said, adding there are two, two-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.



There’s a resident advisor that lives on site, in case there are any issues or emergencies that need immediate attention.



Lanigan said with Hope Centre across the street, the men can access the food bank, soup kitchen, and get any support they may need.



Carl said transitional housing is a program the Hope Centre is very proud of.



“When an individual comes out of an emergency shelter and has no place to go, we’re able to offer up a place with affordable rent where they can live for up to a year and get back on their feet,” he said.



He said emergency beds only offer 30-day stays and that makes it very hard for a person to back on their feet, or come up with first and last month rent for an apartment of their own.



“You can’t try and deal with an addiction within 30 days. This gives them a longer time.”



When individuals move into the transitional housing building, there are strict rules around no drugs and no alcohol. Carl said the men must also seek counselling, deal with what caused their homelessness and take any support offered by Hope Centre.



“The individuals here are people who truly want to improve, and get their life back.”



Carl said the building is leased from a private investor who liked the idea of what Hope House wanted to offer.



Though the building opened with no fanfare, Carl spoke with the men who weren’t still unpacking and getting settled.



“We’re very proud of you, to see yourselves improving your lives after coming from difficult situations, and we wanted to offer you a dignified place to live, a place that feels like home,” Carl said.



dajohnson@postmedia.com

@DaveJTheTrib