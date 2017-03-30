Rose Festival needs dollars, manpower: Ward

Jeff Ward says in order for Welland’s annual Rose Festival to do more, more funding and more volunteers are needed.

Ward, who sits as second vice-president for the festival, said he’s been volunteering with the event since he was 15 years old, including planning the parade on several occasions. At almost 60 now, he does agree that some of the activities in the festival are old and tired, but says people are quick to criticize.

“In order to keep this festival new and aggressive and alive, we need money,” he said of the 56-year-old festival.

He recalled back in 1987, one of the times he was helping run the show, the amount allotted from the city for the volunteer-run event was $39,000. Back in the day, volunteers were able to do a fair amount with that kind of money. But when the festival is still receiving that same amount of funding 30 years later, it doesn’t go as far.

Ward estimates the entire cost of the festival these days sits as high as $400,000, and that’s without any paid staff.

What isn’t covered by the city’s share, which this year will be $39,479 as determined by Welland council in February, is covered by sponsorships and whatever other money the Rose Festival volunteers can raise.

Mayor Frank Campion said there is only so much money the city can put forward and it may be time to “think outside the box” when it comes to raising money. He also feels there are inexpensive, affordable activities that could be added.

Ward said getting manpower for the festival is also no easy task. During June, when it takes place, there are hundreds of volunteers, but during the year, the planning and organization is taken on by the festival’s 12 board members.

“We are not as lucky as Canal Days in Port Colborne that is mandated and run by city staff,” he said.

Having city staff run the festival would help when it comes to applying for grants and certainly for the time needed to dedicate to the undertaking of running the event, he said. As it is, the Rose Festival’s office on East Main Street is only open three days a week and run by volunteers who can fit it into their schedule.

Campion said council would welcome discussions about the city running the event, but he hasn’t been approached about it. He said he’s confident something could be worked out, perhaps with the recreation department, if the city were to take on the festival.

In response to a Tribune column written by Joe Barkovich which touches on the need for new ideas for the once booming festival, Ward said he thinks Barkovich is trying to help get the message out there that the festival needs help.

Campion said there’s something to be learned from Barkovich’s column.

“If you want to keep something going, you have to hold on to some tradition, but you also have to recognize what changes there are in society and how to make it relevant to the community in the present and not just the past,” he said.

Ward encouraged anyone who wants to give a hand to contact the office at 905-732-7673 or to email info@wellandrosefestival.on.ca.

