Niagara Catholic briefs

These items were before Niagara Catholic school board trustees this week.

Property sales finance move of tech centre

Niagara Catholic District School Board will use about $600,000 from the sale of two properties to move its technologies services department to its own St. Thomas Adult Learning Centre.

“The annual lease costs, poor current working environment, disaster recovery plan and facility issues at the current site will all be alleviated by this move,” said financial services superintendent Giancarlo Vetrone in his monthly financial report to trustees this week.

The move to the St. Catharines centre on Eastchester Avenue will be done in the next few months. It is part of the board’s technology blueprint plan for 2016-20.

Vetrone also reported that replacement costs for all staff associated with sick time could reach $400,000 more than in the 2015-16 fiscal year.

He did, however, say the board continues to trend to a balanced budget position for August 2017.

Distinction award postponed for year

Niagara Catholic will not present an education award of distinction at the annual Bishop’s Gala.

Education director John Crocco told Niagara Catholic District School Board trustees Tuesday time was too short to arrange for nominees to be present.

The 2016-17 education distinction award will be presented along with one for 2017-18 next April.

The award is given to individuals or groups who have contributed to Catholic education in Niagara over a period of time.

Since its creation in 2005, it has honoured teaching orders of sisters and priests, former board chairs and trustees, outstanding teachers and various supporters of local Catholic education.

Nominations come from the public.

The annual bishop’s gala, sponsored by Niagara Foundation for Catholic Education, raises money for scholarships and students in need. The 14th annual gala will be held at Club Roma in St. Catharines on Friday.

Niagara Catholic awards Grimsby school contract

Brouwer Construction will build a $4.5-million addition onto Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School in Grimsby.

Niagara Catholic District School Board awarded the contract for six classrooms and three child-care rooms Tuesday.

The St. Catharines-based company will also make improvements to parking, landscaping and walkways as well as demolish a Cyberquest building.

Facilities superintendent Scott Whitwell said Niagara Region will pay for the child-care rooms for use as a daycare centre. It will serve infants, toddlers and pre-schoolers.

Our Lady of Fatima, at Olive Street and the QEW’s North Service Road, has a growing enrolment of more than 500 early-learning to Grade 8 students. Residential construction is surging in Grimsby.

Svedas Architects Inc. designed the addition, which is scheduled to open in early 2018.

St. Michael’s elementary school in spotlight

Career days have Grade 7 and 8 students thinking about the future at St. Michael’s Elementary Catholic School.

Principal Blaine MacDougall, along with student council prime ministers Oishi Ray and Nieve Mastromatto, outlined life at the Niagara-on-the-Lake school during Tuesday’s school board meeting.

He said the career days, held regularly through the year, have featured guests talking about their lives as doctors, lawyers, carpenters, plumbers and even as a Blue Jays general manager.

St. Michael, established in 1962, was renovated and expanded in 2002 to draw in former St. Vincent de Paul students when that school closed.