Mohammed Ahmed, who earlier this year set the Canadian indoor record in the 5,000 metres, is in the running for a national honour off the track.

The Somali-born Ahmed, a St. Catharines Collegiate graduate and Niagara’s male athlete of the year of 2016, is among 75 finalists for the Royal Bank of Canada Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Awards.

People can vote for up to three finalist in an online poll at www.rbctop25.com that ends May 22.

The middle- and long-distance runner who represented Canada at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro commented on the U.S. travel ban from the perspective of a Canadian Muslim immigrant who travels between the two countries.

On Feb. 28 at an indoor meet in Boston, Ahmed completed the 5,000 metre in 13:05.6, shattering the previous Canadian record of 13:19.16 set by Cam Levins two years ago.

Indoor football kicks

off with road loss

Quarterback Nick Coutu and wide receiver Darrick Bloomfield connected for three touchdowns and Jeron Moorer made it into the end zone on a kick return as the Niagara Spartans dropped a 76-30 decision to the Vermont Bucks in their Cam-Am Indoor Football League debut.

Coutu, who played football at York University, completed 12 of 29 passes, threw for 149 yards and four interceptions in Saturday’s game in Burlington, Vt..

Dave Cuthbertson and Deshawn Thomas combined for 15 tackles to lead Niagara on defence.

The Spartans, whose home games will be played at Fleming Centre in Beamsville, visit the Rochester Kings Saturday night in western New York.

Their first home game is a 4 p.m. kickoff Sunday, May 7, versus Rochester.

Budding umps urged

to step behind the plate

The Niagara Baseball Umpires Association once again wants to share its two-plus decades of experience with the next generation of officials.

People 14 and older interested in becoming an umpire can contact the non-profit organization at nbua@outlook.com. More information is available online at www.niagaraumpires.com.

Established in the mid-1990s, the association provides training and certification for various levels throughout the region.

Association members umpire games in everything from house league programs to senior men’s teams, as well as the Niagara Metros of the Central Ontario Baseball Association Major League.

Summer hockey league

seeking players

There are still openings for players for 5-on-5, tyke through intermediate; and 3-on-3, atom through midget; teams in the St. Catharines Summer Minor Hockey League.

All divisions are co-ed, with the 13-week season getting underway in late May at Seymour-Hannah Sports and Entertainment Centre, 240 St. Paul St. W., St. Catharines.

Registration is primarily for players; however, team entries are welcome in 3-on-3.

Online registration is available at scsummerhockey.com. People can also register by calling 905-984-1358 or in person Saturday, April 8, 9 to 11 a.m. at Peach King Arena in Grimsby or Thursday, April 13, 6 until 8 p.m. at Seymour-Hannah Centre.