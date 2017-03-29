Students performing with masters

Welland Centennial Secondary School music students will be workshop and perform with industry professionals next Tuesday.

Music teacher David Braun said the opportunity came about as part of District School Board of Niagara’s specialist high skills major program, which works to pair students with industry professionals to give them “experiential learning.”

In this instance, vocal music students will have the opportunity to work with professionals from four different organizations — the Choralis Camerata, Oakville Symphony Chorus, solo soprano signer Jocelyn Fralick and members of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra.

They will start by doing workshops with the performers, seeing a behind-the-scenes effort of what goes into performances, and then they will be joining the pros to perform the fourth movement of Johannes Brahms’ A German Requiem in front of a crowd.

“To make it accessible to students is what I find to be exciting,” said Braun.

One of the students performing, Quinne Gordon, said it’s a “really neat” opportunity because many times kids her age don’t get to sing with professionals.

Many kids, the Grade 9 student said, don’t even listen to classical music.

Centennial’s students have been enjoying learning about musical pieces and even learning German for their part in the show.

Serena Thornton, also in Grade 9, said it’s been amazing to immerse themselves in the history and culture of the pieces.

Two of Centennial’s students — Starla Blais and Gordon’s sister Nicola — have learned the entire requiem and will be performing it at Cairns Recital Hall in FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre in St. Catharines on Sunday.

Blais, a Grade 10 student, said it was intimidating at first to take on learning the entire piece.

“I wouldn’t have turned down the opportunity because it’s such a big thing,” she said. “Working with professionals has been a dream of mine for a long time. I thought I wouldn’t be able to experience that until down the road.”

Preparing for the performance hasn’t been all work and no play. Grade 10 student Nova Jacklin said he’s been taking fun photos to let people know about the show, including taking pictures of the tickets across the school and the city.

The hope is the get not only the student body to attend the performance, but also the greater public. Braun said some seniors homes have been invited to the show.

One of the other lessons students have been learning is the industry pressure of selling enough tickets to account for the amount of professional artists they want to invite to the show. Braun estimates nearly 700 tickets at $5 a piece will need to be sold in order to cover the cost.

Tickets for Tuesday’s show are available at the door or by calling 905-735-0700 ext. 60610. Doors open at 11:50 a.m. and the show starts at 12:15 p.m.

