Brodie Thoms’ goal 3:56 into overtime gave the Welland L.J. Walters Insurance Tigers a 2-1 victory over St. Catharines and the Niagara District major midget A championship.

Dallas McKee scored in regulation for the Tigers who swept the final two games and finished the season with an overall record of 44-6-4.

Gavin Boorma and Joshua Croteau scored for Welland in a 2-1 in the opening game of the series.

Minor midgets swept in championship series

A goal from Ryan Kajaste was all the offence the Welland Tigers could muster in a 5-1 loss that gave Garden City a sweep of the four-point Niagara District minor midget A championship final.

Mitch Chastelet, with two goals; and Easton Pummell tallied for the Tigers in a 5-3 setback in the opening game of the series.

Tykes fail to advance at qualifying tourney

Michael Pope scored four goals but they weren’t enough to send the Welland Youngs Insurance Tigers to the Niagara District tyke final.

A 6-4 loss to Glanbrook in their final game of the qualifying tournament in St. Catharines sent the Tigers into the off-season with 1-2-1 record. Despite their losing record, they failed to advance by one point.

Pope scored two goals, the second with 19 seconds in regulation; to give Welland a 2-2 with Grimsby in the opening game of pool play.

Welland doubled Niagara Falls 4-2 in goals from Austin Bovine, Cash Brown, Joseph Boychuk and Grayson Mari, and Pope, with two goals; and Jaxon Welychka found the back of the net in a 3-3 tie with St. Catharines.

Glanbrook and St. Catharines will be playing for the division championship.