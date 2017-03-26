Port Colborne council expenses on agenda

Port Colborne council, committee of adjustment, property standards committee and notice to muzzle appeal committee members cost taxpayers $198,770.25 in 2016, according to a remuneration report prepared for Monday’s council meeting.



The annual report is required under the Municipal Act and takes into account, salaries, conference expenses, car allowance and travel, among others.



Mayor John Maloney’s salary for last year was $37,854.69, but with fringe benefits and other expenses, his total for the year was $47,353.34.



Ward 3 Coun. Bea Kenny had the second highest salary and expenses in 2016, coming in at $29,142.82. But Kenny stepped in as acting mayor and regional councillor after Maloney suffered a mild stroke and was away from council.



Ward 1 Coun. David Elliott was the third highest, with expenses and salary totalling $17, 689.07, with the rest of council in the mid to high $16,000 range.



The report can be found on page 11 of the council agenda.

