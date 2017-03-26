Body recovered in vehicle fire

An early morning vehicle fire in Thorold left a man dead, during the weekend.

Thorold firefighters responded to Tupper Drive near Sullivan Avenue in Thorold, shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday to find a vehicle parked along the roadside, fully engulfed in flames.

After extinguishing the blaze, firefighters discovered the body of a man who has not been identified within the vehicle.

Niagara Regional Police detectives continued the investigation, working with the NRP's forensic services unit and Fire Marshal's office.

“Investigation into this tragic incident has revealed no criminally suspicious circumstances,” police say in a media release, issued Sunday afternoon.

The Fire Marshal's office is continuing the investigation into the cause of the fire.