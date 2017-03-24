Water testing calls not coming from city

The City of Port Colborne is not contacting residents to set up appointments to have their drinking water tested, staff said in a release on the city website.



“As city staff are not responsible for these phone calls, we believe that these calls may be coming from a sales company that wishes to gain access to the residence in order to try and sell a water treatment system,” said the post from Darlene Suddard, the city’s environmental compliance supervisor.



In the post, she said should any resident feel uncomfortable with a marketer's sales approach, they should contact the Ministry of Consumer Services.



The city cannot contact the ministry to complain on a resident's behalf; the resident that was approached by the company must make the complaint before the ministry will investigate, the post said.



The ministry’s consumer protection branch can be reached at 1-800-889-9768 or email at consumer@ontario.ca



