Wainfleet council, committee of adjustment and library board members cost taxpayers $85,396.48 in 2016.



The figures, required to be reported each year under the Municipal Act, will be presented in a report to council at its meeting, Tuesday, March 28.



Council benefits include wages, a 1/3 tax free allowance, telephones, food allowances, conferences and mileage.



Mayor April Jeffs’ total expenses for 2016 were $27,367.62, which includes her salary of $14,351.12, conferences at $1,497.78 and telephone at $1,844.96.



Ald. Richard Dykstra came in with total expenses of $15,108.75, of which $7,536.01 was his salary and $3,062.81 was for conferences.



Alds. Betty Konc and Ted Hessels came in with expenses of $13,260.31 and $13,206.34 respectively, while Terry Gilmore cost taxpayers $11,936.37 in 2016.



Committee of adjustment members Mark Feduck and Gary Balicki came in with the highest expenses at $1,641.06 and $981.75 respectively.



Library board members, Lynn Hunt, Joan Anderson, Michelle Tingey, and Pam Garner cost taxpayers $1,050 in total through honorariums paid to them.



The remuneration report can be found on page 50 of the township’s council package.