Dunnville resident an instant millionaire

A Dunnville woman is a millionaire after winning the top prize in OLG’s Instant 100X Multiplier.



Margaret Lopes was at the Giant Tiger Store, on Queen St. in Dunnville, when she decided to purchase the last two remaining Instant 100X Multiplier tickets on display, said a release from OLG.



“I went home and as I was preparing dinner I decided to play.”



She hoping at the very least to win back the amount she spent on the tickets.



“After scratching my winning ticket I just stared at it. There were a bunch of zeros and I wasn’t sure whether I won $1,000 or $1 million. I asked my boyfriend to take a look and he said, ‘You won $1 million babe.’ Immediately, I put dinner on hold because we needed to race back to the store so I could be certain.”



At the store, she used the ticket checker and the words, ‘Big Winner’ flashed on the screen.



“I went blank. I honestly don’t remember what else was on the screen. I handed my ticket to the retailer for validation and spoke to OLG. I couldn’t wait to get to the prize centre. I can’t believe I’m a millionaire!”



Lopes is planning to take some time to think about how to enjoy her win.



“I want to be smart with this money and approach investment and spending with a level head. I do have a wish list and lots of dreams that can now come true. I want to buy a new motorcycle and a new car. I always bought used and now I can treat myself. I would also love to put a down payment on a new house for me and my family. Finally, I would love to have a new addition to the family – a fur baby. We have a rescue dog named ‘Max’ and I think he needs a buddy. I am so grateful I won the lottery and I can enjoy, relax and breathe. First though, I need a good night’s sleep,” she said.

