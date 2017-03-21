Teacher lockout continues

Hopes of a quick ending to the lockout of teachers at Niagara's Catholic elementary schools were dashed Tuesday.

Despite round-the-clock negotiations to end the lockout, which began Monday morning, talks were suspended early Tuesday, ending more than 39 hours of talks which lasted from Sunday at 10 a.m. until Tuesday at 1:30 a.m.

Instead of educating about 14,700 students from across the region, roughly 800 teachers from Niagara Catholic District School Board elementary schools will continue to carry picket signs.

The lockout will continue “until further notice,” says an update posted on the board's website, which also noted the provincially-appointed mediator to the talks had declared an impasse.

In an email sent to The Standard on Tuesday, Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) Niagara Elementary Unit president Marie Balanowski said teachers were willing to do what was necessary to end the lockout and return to the classroom, but the board has refused.

“We offered to go to binding arbitration which would immediately end our work-to-rule sanctions and the board’s lockout, but the Niagara Catholic District School Board rejected that offer,” Balanowski said.

“The board could have agreed to binding arbitration this morning, but chose instead to punish teachers and students by continuing the lockout.”

She said no future dates have been set to resume negotiations.

In a media release, the union said teachers will likely end up at binding arbitration anyway, “but not until students and families have been forced to endure a lengthy disruption.”

The union said its offer of voluntary binding arbitration remains open, if board members change their minds.

The update on negotiations posted on the board's website says schools will remain open and “every effort will be made to ensure students are in a safe environment.”

Although curriculum-based programming will not be taught during the lockout, the board's update says principals and available staff will organize programs for students, to the best of their abilities.

School buses will also be running, although they may be delayed as they enter school property.

The board's update also warns that people entering school property may encounter “picket delays.”

“Should you encounter an unsafe or intimidating delay, we encourage you to respond calmly and notify the school principal,” the update says.

Although wages paid to teachers have already been determined through contract negotiations with the province, the two sides in Niagara have yet to reach an agreement regarding several issues including how vacancies at area schools are filled and the reporting of student progress to parents.

NCDSB is the only Catholic board in the province that has yet to reach an agreement with its elementary teachers.