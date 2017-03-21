Fenwick to Welland trail to be named for Berkhout

Dressed in his Fonthill Lions hat and vest, Gerry Berkhout came to Pelham town council Monday night simply to back up a Lions Club presentation.

When he left, his name was on a new walking, cycling and skiing trail in Fenwick.

Monday’s agenda included a letter from Pelham Active Transportation Committee chair Bea Clark, thanking council for its support in completing the trail along the former TH&B railway line, and urging that it be named Berkhout Trail.

Since PACT was formed in 2008, Berkhout has “repeatedly” talked to committee members about his vision for a Fenwick multi-use trail, she said.

The new trail runs from the edge of Centennial Park in Fenwick to Welland’s border, a distance of about six kilometres.

“Gerry Berkhout helped us understand, firsthand, what a wonderful trail this could be for the residents of Fenwick and Pelham,” Clark said in her letter.

PACT plans a community walk as an official opening of the trail. Date has not been set.

Town councillors Monday overrode a recommendation to send the idea to staff for a report. They moved ahead with the naming.

Couns. Richard Rybiak, John Durley and Catherine King each outlined appeals they received from Berkhout and walks along the undeveloped trail they took with him.

Coun. Marvin Junkin voted against the recommendation. He said council hesitated in naming a room in the new Maple Acre library branch until staff put together a report on other possible names.

“Maybe we’re jumping the gun with two sets of standards,” he said.

Durley, acting as chair, said the library involved a historical matter while this one was a current accommodation.

Mayor Dave Augustyn, Berkhout’s son-in-law, declared a conflict of interest and left the meeting during the discussion of the PACT letter.

The 80-year-old Berkhout said he was taken by surprise when council brought up the PACT recommendation.

The former town councillor said the town received the Toronto, Hamilton and Buffalo railway line for $1.

He had been promoting the trail idea for about 20 years, ever since a resident showed him the route. He has walked it many times from his Cream Street home. He has seen it used by walkers, runners, cyclists, horse riders, cross-country skiers and snowshoers. It links easily to Centennial Park and has potential as part of a circuit of trails.

Berkhout has been a Fonthill Lions Club member for 50 years. He was at Monday’s meeting with Lions who outlined a message-in-a-bottle program to council. It’s a system to store medical information in bottles in home fridges marked with stickers. Firefighters or paramedics could access it easily during a medical call.

Berkhout has also been a member of Royal Canadian Legion for 50 years and helped to build Veterans’ Park at the Branch 613 hall. For 25 years, he ran the annual Pelham Food Drive each December and was a Pelham citizen of the year.

“I am excited about the new trail,” he said. “The name is a real honour and a total surprise. I didn’t have any idea.”