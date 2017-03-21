Family credits smoke alarms with saving them

“You never think it’s going to be you, until it is. You don’t want it to be too late.”

That’s part of the message that Sara Olszewski and her husband, Ryan, want to share after a fire at their family home on Elizabeth Street in Welland earlier this month.

The couple said they were startled out of their sleep around midnight by the high-pitched screech of their smoke alarms. Welland Fire and Emergency Services Deputy fire Chief Adam Eckhart said the department responded at 12:05 a.m. on March 7.

Those kinds of details of the fire aren’t that important to Sara and Ryan though.

That they got out of the house safely with their 11-month-old son, Lincoln, and two dogs is all that matters.

The pair said when the smoke alarm first woke them up, they were a bit stunned, but Sara said she ran to the top of the stairs and instantly saw the smoke.

“I see smoke coming up through the stairs because the fire was right underneath,” she said, adding that smoke was also coming around the corner from the kitchen.

She said she yelled for Ryan to get Lincoln, who was still fast asleep, and they rushed down the stairs to get the dogs from the dining room, where they were barricaded in for the night after being sprayed by skunks not too long before.

“Within 30 seconds you couldn’t see 10 feet in front of you,” Sara said. “It was so fast.”

Eckhart said fires spread so quickly these days because of the amount of new synthetic materials in the home, such as plastics and foams, which burn hotter and faster than other materials.

“The time to be alerted to the fire and get out safely is definitely reducing,” he said.

Sara described going from initial confusion to making a quick escape as instinctual. They hadn’t had a fire escape plan before the incident. Without the smoke alarms waking them up, she said, they wouldn’t have been able to go down the stairs and would have had to escape out the window instead.

Their home is also equipped with ADT monitoring, and as soon as the alarms had gone off, someone from the company was calling them and 911 had already been called, too.

Ryan said by the time they got out the front door, they could already hear the sirens coming up their street. Five trucks and 33 firefighters responded to the call, said Eckart.

Because of the series of fast responses from both the family and emergency personnel, everyone, including the dogs, made it out safely and the home is still standing.

“That was the difference between us having fire damage and possibly losing the whole thing,” Sara said.

Much of the fire damage is contained to the basement area underneath the stairwell. Eckhart estimates the damage is in excess of $100,000.

He said the fire started outside on the porch area and was accidental; some discarded woodstove ashes reignited and burned through the exterior wall into the home.

Two weeks later, the house still smells of smoke even though there have been ventilation fans running non-stop, but ultimately the family will have a home to return to.

Sara said they wanted to share their story to demonstrate to others that fires really can happen to anyone. She said they’re an everyday family, she’s a nurse and Ryan’s a mechanic, with a child and dogs.

“It happened to us. It can happen to anybody,” she said.

She added that Ryan changes the batteries of their smoke detectors “religiously” and she’s astonished that more people don’t do that.

Eckhart said he doesn’t have the exact figures for how many Welland residents don’t have functioning smoke alarms, but does know there are still too many people that don’t.

“More often than not we find a non-functioning, non-powered or removed smoke detector,” he said. “Or just simply not enough of them (in the home).”

Many people forget to change the batteries or take down the alarms if they’re a nuisance, such as going off during cooking, he said. There are alarms, however, that have “hush buttons” to remedy that situation.

“A smoke alarm is designed to do exactly what it did for that family on Elizabeth,” he said. “It’s to wake you and your loved ones and get them out of the building.”

Since the fire, the family is making plans to be even more prepared in case it happens again. A roll-up ladder they can keep in a closet on the second story of their home is just one of a few ideas they have.

“You don’t expect that it’s ever going to happen,” Ryan said. “You’re better off to be more prepared and not need anything than not have it and have a different result.”

Sara said it will still be about another two weeks at least before the emergency repairs are done to the home and they can go back, but additional repairs could take months.

