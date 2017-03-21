ADOPT A PET: Fozzie among many cats up for adoption
Supplied photo Fozzie can be adopted from Lincoln County Humane Society.
Here are some of the animals available for adoption from Lincoln County Humane Society this week.
For more information on adoption or other issues, phone the shelter at 905-682-0767 or visit www.lchs.ca. Cat adoptions cost $50. Kittens two to four months old are $100. Rabies vaccinations are now included in adoption fees. Cat spay or neuter procedures can be booked at the LCHS animal clinic for $67 by phoning 905-688-7722 ext. 2.
Cats
Chou Chou: domestic medium hair, male, 6½ years old
Suki: domestic shorthair, female, four years old
Fozzie: domestic shorthair, female, adult (in foster care)
Mew: domestic shorthair, male, six years old
Shadow: domestic longhair, male, eight years old (in foster care)
Smarties: domestic shorthair, male, senior
Wilbur: domestic medium hair, male, adult
Norma: domestic shorthair, female, two years old (in foster care)
Slippers: domestic shorthair, female, adult (in foster care)
Whistler: domestic shorthair, female, six years old
Emerald: domestic shorthair, female, three years old
Other
Big Betty: Giant Flemish rabbit, female, adult
•••
Here is Community Animal Allies of Niagara’s list of cats up for adoption this week.
For $50, all our cats are spayed/neutered, vaccinated to date, de-flead/dewormed and microchipped. For more information, go to the CAAN website www.caancatmobile.org or phone 289-213-1868.
Charles and Diana: two black kittens, eight months old, short hair, black, would like to be adopted together, shy need some TLC
Cecily: eight months old, female, short hair, brown tabby, very shy, needs a quiet loving home