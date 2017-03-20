Never mind all that sweeping, the sport we’re talking about here is hockey, not curling.

Given that all but one of the first four playoff series in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League’s Golden Horseshoe Conference have been decided in four-game sweeps, the confusion is understandable, however.

Latest team to find itself entering the off-season on the losing end of a boom is the Ancaster Avalanche. After needing only five games to dispatch the fifth-seeded Fort Erie Meteors to the sidelines in the quarter-finals, the No. 4 seed Avalanche quickly found out they would be no match for the Caledonia Corvairs, the regular-season conference champions and the top seed overall in the 27-team southern Ontario junior B league.

Caledonia, coming off a first-round bye and seeking to capture the Sutherland Cup for the fourth year in a row, outscored the Avalanche by a combined score of 14-3 to jump out to a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven semifinal series. Games 3 and 4 on the weekend were much closer, but the Corvairs nonetheless prevailed taking a 4-1 decision at home Saturday and scoring a 3-1 victory on the road the following night to complete the sweep.

Pacing Caledonia on offence Sunday were Eddie Schulz, with two goals, the first on the power play, the second into an empty net; and Adam Craievich. Adam Meijer replied for the Avalanche who were outshot 32-28 and bowed out of the playoffs with a loss in the second round for the third year in a row.

Trent Mallette, on a penalty shot; Craievich and Schulz scored for the Corvairs in Game 3. Zach Bramwell, on the power play; found the back of the net for Ancaster.

Shots in Saturday night’s game favoured Caledonia by 32-21 margin.

The Corvairs went 2-for-7 on the power play; the Avalanche, 1-for-8.

Caledonia will play the winner of the No. 2-No. 3 matchup – St. Catharines Falcons versus Niagara Falls – in a best-of-seven final to determine the conference’s representative in the Sutherland Cup tournament. The Falcons lead the Canucks 2-0 heading into Game 3 Tuesday night at Jack Gatecliff Arena in St. Catharines.

Unlike Ancaster, the Falcons and the Canucks went undefeated in the opening round of the playoffs. St. Catharines swept the seventh-seeded Pelham Panthers in the quarter-finals, while Niagara Falls made quick work of the Welland Junior Canadians, the No. 6 seed.

The ninth-place Buffalo Regals did not make the playoffs in the Golden Horseshoe Conference, nor did the Thorold Blackhawks. Thorold was suspended by the league with two weeks remaining in regular season due to a shortage of players.

In order to have a final four emerging from an initial playoff field of seven teams, Caledonia was awarded a first-round bye.

Higher seeds also lived up to their billing in the opening round of post-season play in the Midwestern and Western conference, with four of the eight quarter-finals completed in the four-game minimum.

Midwestern teams advancing to the second round, with seeding in brackets; are (1) Listowel Cyclone over (8) Brantford 99ers, 4-0; (2) Elmira Sugar Kings over (7) Guelph Hurricanes, 4-0; (3) Kitchener Dutchmen over (6) Stratford Cullitons, 4-1; and (4) Waterloo Siskins over (5) Cambridge Winterhawks, 4-2.

Making up the Western Conference final four are (1) LaSalle Vipers versus (8) Strathroy Rockets, 4-0; (2) Chatham Maroons versus (7) St. Thomas Stars, 4-0; (3) London Nationals versus (6) St. Marys Lincolns, 4-1; and (4) Leamington Flyers versus (5) Sarnia Legionnaires, 4-2.

Last year London and Stratford won their respective divisions and, along with with wild card Waterloo, the non-conference champion with the best playoff record, competed with Caledonia in the Sutherland Cup tournament. The Corvairs swept London to take the title.

With Caledonia receiving a bye and a berth in the semifinals, first-round results will not be included in determining the tournament wild card this season.

St. Catharines won its first Sutherland Cup in 2012, while Niagara Falls won it all in 1996 and again two years later.

To date the Thorold Blackhawks, in 2005; and the Port Colborne Recreationists, in 1943; are the only other teams from Niagara to win a trophy that since it was first presented in 1934 is annually awarded to the provincial junior B champion.

There is no national championship for junior B hockey in Canada.

