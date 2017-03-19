Paddle boarding fundraiser returns for fourth year

While the middle of March with ice still on the water and snow still on the ground might not seem like the time to be talking about stand-up paddle boarding, Welland native Maddie Leblanc is doing just that.

This summer, she’s hosting her fourth annual On Board event, which raises money for the Canadian Cancer Society and brain cancer research.

At last year’s event, she said there were five paddlers and 50 to 100 people that showed up to show their support from the land.

“I would love to see more paddlers out there,” Leblanc said.

Although the event focuses on paddle boarding since that’s the kind of paddling Leblanc does, it is open to all kinds of paddlers.

The event raised $6,800 for the Canadian Cancer Society last year, and this year she’s hoping to get the extra $200 and hit the $7,000 mark. She’ll be collecting funds up until the day of the event, taking donations online and on the day-of there is a donation jar on site.

The 10-km course will be starting and ending at the PenFinancial Credit Union Flatwater Community Centre this time around. Participants will paddle from there down to the Welland International Flatwater Centre and then back.

Once again the event in being held in honour of Wellander Julia Turner, but Leblanc said they are also adding fellow Wellander Dalton Jacques and Gananoque resident McKenna Modler, a teen whose battle with cancer still continues. Leblanc said she had the opportunity to meet Modler recently and it just seemed like a perfect fit to include her, too.

Leblanc wasn’t sure she would be able to host the event this year because she’s started post-secondary school and her program has a summer co-op, but the Sunday, July 2 date is making it possible. The event starts at 2 p.m. and will include its annual barbeque and paddle boarding demonstrations, and potentially a few new activities as well.

Leblanc said more information and updates about the event are available on facebook.com/maddisrideonboard. The online donation link is also available on the Facebook page.

