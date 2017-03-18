Century of change for volunteers

To walk into the basement of David Augustino’s Welland home is to walk into a time capsule.

A century’s worth of photos, uniforms, plaques and memories of Company No. 2, one of Welland’s volunteer fire departments, is set up on the furniture and along the walls of the room in his home.

He said he has more material in his garage, and some of the memorabilia has been lost over the years as the company moved between buildings. But what remains provdes a glimpse into the past of the company and how much has changed over 100 years.

“It’s a constantly evolving thing,” said Roger Haist, current captain of Company No. 2 and a volunteer of eight years.

Back in 1917, Welland Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 started out as volunteer firefighters of the Crowland Fire Department, using a shed on South Main Street (now King Street) until the first Crowland fire hall was built on Steel Street in 1920.

When the municipalities of Crowland and Welland amalgamated in 1961, the company got the name it has today, according to Augustino, who was a part of the company for 25 years and ended his career as its captain in 2015.

For Augustino, being a part of the company started, in a way, when he was young, since his father Louis was also a volunteer. He has many memories of different things the fire department used to do.

“At one time, the fire department was the social centre of the town,” he said.

Dances, fundraisers and other community events were all a part of a firefighter’s day. There is even a photo among the collection of items of a wedding party sitting on one of the trucks in 1952.

While the department still does some community events, such as the upcoming Easter egg hunt on Merritt Island, Augustino said it’s not the same as it used to be.

One of the reasons for this is the kind of training volunteers are now required to do. He referred to it as “sophisticated” and also emphasized the importance of it.

“You can’t be learning at the fire scene. You have to know what you’re doing. The career firefighters need to know that you’ve been trained properly and they can depend on you.”

Haist said Welland is one of the most respected departments for the training it does. He said Welland firefighters have good equipment and progressive training, and other departments look to them for their techniques.

Augustino said another reason community events are de-emphasized is many volunteers are interested in using their time volunteering as a stepping stone to a career position.

He said he doesn’t fault anyone for it, but this evolution has changed the way the fire department operates; there are fewer community activities and people don’t remain as volunteers for as long.

“In the olden days, we had guys there 35, 40 years,” he said. “I don’t think you see that anymore.”

His father and brother were also 25-year members of the volunteer fire company. His family name was on the role call for 54 years, he said.

Even his mother was involved. Augustino said before pagers, women would help out with letting the volunteers know when there were fires.

“If there was a fire, the fire dispatch would call three or four ladies, they would call six people, and that’s how they dispatched the volunteers,” he said.

One of the things the Crowland Fire Department did that Augustino said was unique was it tried providing ambulance service for a number of years.

In 1948, the department bought a 1949 Cadillac chassis and equipped it with all the latest equipment to turn it into an ambulance. The service began in 1949, but ended in 1955 after it was discovered people would call saying they needed an ambulance, but really wanted to use it as a taxi service, Augustino said.

In terms of actual fire trucks, Crowland purchased its first truck in 1920 according to the booklet Company No. 2 put together for the 75th anniversary. The booklet says it was a Model-T Ford chemical hose truck, but the first piece of equipment the department had was a 250-foot hose reel, which was purchased in 1917 to start the company.

The current truck that sits at Station 4 on Schisler Road in Welland, where Company No. 2 now works out of, is the newest to the Welland Fire and Emergency Services fleet. Haist said it’s a brand-new completely customized tanker, which the firefighters can use when there are no hydrants around, a situation that can occur in rural areas.

Although Company No. 2 did an elaborate event for both the 50th and 75th anniversaries, Augustino said there aren’t the funds to do that kind of thing this time around. There is talk, however, of getting the memorabilia on display somewhere so the public can see the history of the company.

