Federal government supports Roselawn renovations

Port Colborne’s Roselawn Centre will be undergoing renovations thanks in part to a federal government grant to improve public facilities.

The city is receiving $140,000 in government funding through the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to renovate the Roselawn Centre.

Port Colborne Mayor John Maloney said the funding is “good news” and that they’re very pleased and appreciative that the application for it was approved.

“Roselawn has been the centre of the arts in the community for some time,” he said, noting that many community activities take place at the centre.

The total project is roughly $390,000, with the funds coming from the federal government, municipal reserves of $200,000 set aside specifically for this project, and an additional $50,000 raised by Friends of Roselawn Centre, a non-profit group dedicated to restoring the historic building.

Maloney said there are many things that need updating or repairing at the Roselawn Centre, including the brickwork, the rooftops, other exterior features of the building and ensuring accessibility. He said the hope is to complete all of the projects they have in mind, but even if they don’t, completely just some of them is a good start.

After sorting out the contracts to make these repairs happen, Maloney anticipates the work will begin in the fall of this year and be completed by early 2018.

“It’s like everything else. If you don’t repair it, it gets worse,” he said of the building, which, according to the Port Colborne website, was originally built in 1860.

He feels the money will be “well spent” to make repairs to the building, which he calls an icon.

Niagara Centre MP Vance Badawey agrees about the iconic nature of the Roselawn Centre and said having these repairs will add to the destination appeal of the city. While the canal is a big draw for tourists to visit Port Colborne, he said the Roselawn Centre is a big part of the city’s appeal as well.

As former mayor of Port Colborne, he said he was able to use his knowledge of the city and the conditions of Roselawn when appealing to the federal government for the funds. He said it made the process a little bit easier.

