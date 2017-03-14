Letters to the editor

Marineland responds to a recent news item.

Marineland disputing validity of charges

Marineland Canada was recently subject to a two-day inspection of our facilities and all animals in our care.

Zoo Inspectors from the OSPCA interviewed members of our marine and land animal care teams, reviewed food preparation and storage facilities, inspected animal enclosures, and the animals themselves.

The inspection included a thorough review of all animals and facilities associated with the charges Marineland faces as a result of a previous inspection. Marineland continues to dispute the validity of those charges and is confident that when the facts are presented before a court, we will prevail.

The OSPCA has been conducting routine and surprise inspections at Marineland for years, and investigates every baseless complaint and lie told to them against Marineland by disgruntled employees who haven’t so much as visited the park as guests in the last five years.

In the last five years there have been dozens of false claims made against Marineland relating to marine mammals that have been proven baseless and false. Marineland has and continues to prioritize care and enrichment of animals that call Marineland home above all else.

Marineland’s Animal Care Committee meets regularly to review the care and condition of all animals at the park and engages veterinary experts to provide detailed reports on animals at Marineland and to review Marineland’s compliance with relevant legislation and regulation.

Recently, Marineland’s Animal Care Committee engaged Dr. Cornell, an internationally recognized veterinary expert whose specialized knowledge focuses on cetaceans (whales and dolphins). Dr. Cornell has worked with more than a dozen facilities that are home to whales and dolphins and has published extensively on the health of these species.

Like the OSPCA, Dr. Cornell found no issues with Marineland’s marine mammal species, and noted the animals are healthy, receive appropriate enrichment, are fed a diet of fish fit for human consumption, have access to clean water, and the facilities are clean and well kept.

Animal care is our priority and what has made Marineland the iconic brand that it is today. We are proud of what we have been able to create together with the many thousands of Niagara region residents who have worked with us to build Marineland into the strong economic driver that it is today.

We invite you to visit http://marinelandblog.ca to learn more about our animals and our park and come see for yourself when our season kicks off in May 2017.

Marineland of Canada Inc.

Niagara Falls