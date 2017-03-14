FORTE: Canada Blooms celebrates Canada's 150th

Canada Blooms, now in its 21st year, is at the Enercare Centre at Exhibition Place in Toronto until Sunday.

The show opens daily at 10 a.m. — beat the crowds and arrive early, parking is a breeze for early birds. The crowds subside about 4 p.m., meaning shorter lineups to see the display gardens. The show is open until 9 p.m. daily, except Sunday when it winds up at 5 p.m.

Exhibition Place has a GO station located right on its grounds. The station name is Exhibition and is one stop west of Union Station on the East-West Lakeshore line. For more information contact GO Transit.

Wear comfortable walking shoes and bring a bottle of water, the garden festival alone covers 2.4 hectares, and the National Home Show is also on site — your ticket gets you in to both shows.

Don’t forget to stop by the marketplace for unusual plants, seeds, garden supplies and gadgets, and visit the flower competitions hosted by the Garden Club of Toronto featuring regional, national and international competitors.

Visit www.canadablooms.com for details about the speaker and workshop schedules, show details or to order tickets online.